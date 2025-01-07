Ever since he announced that 2025 would be the last year of his professional wrestling career, John Cena has been locked in on a year filled with lasts. Last Royal Rumble. Last WrestleMania. Last Money in the Bank. Last SummerSlam. Last WarGames. Last match. Well, in a year filled with lasts, Cena announced he will enter the Royal Rumble to try and win his 17th world championship, which would be a world record.

“I’m not just going to the #RoyalRumble, I’m going to WIN THE ROYAL RUMBLE!” posted WWE's official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday night during the Raw on Netflix premiere.

If Cena wins the Royal Rumble, then goes on to face a champion of his choosing at WrestleMania, can he win number 17? Can he break his tie with Ric Flair, the WWE Hall of Famer who has also won 16 world championships? Based on his declaration for this year's version of the Royal Rumble, which is in a little over three weeks in Indianapolis, Cena badly wants 17. There will likely be millions of pro wrestling fans, as well as analysts and pro wrestlers themselves, who root for Cena to break that record. Will it happen during the final year of his career? It certainly is possible.

Can John Cena win WWE Royal Rumble and 17th world title in 2025?

As much as Cena would love to end his story with a happy ending, there is a stacked roster full of wrestlers ready to try and take the spot he wants. Roman Reigns will certainly want to try and get his title back from Cody Rhodes. Or beat Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time. The road to WrestleMania has barely begun to take shape. There's still so much left to do, and other veterans, like CM Punk, also want to win the Royal Rumble. He talked about his aspirations for 2025 and beyond with WWE's Jackie Redmond after Raw.

“CM PUNK delivered on the 🔥🎤” posted WWE on X after Punk's main event win over Seth Rollins Monday night.

Punk wants gold. Cena wants gold. Other superstars, like Carmelo Hayes, Sheamus, Rollins, Solo Sikoa and Ethan Page, would also like shots at gold and glory, like the decorated vets. As the Royal Rumble draws ever closer, the stakes continue to raise. Can Cena finally break his long losing streak and win the big one yet again? Can he hold onto it until he retires? Only time knows for certain, and the Champ would certainly like for time to roll back for one last ride.