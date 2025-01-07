With RAW‘s much-anticipated debut rapidly approaching, all eyes are on John Cena to see how he will kick off a retirement tour for the ages.

Will he shoot his shot at the World Championship? Or maybe go at Bron Breakker and the Intercontinental Championship, the one belt he still needs to become a Grand Slam Champion? Well, in an appearance on the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina, Triple H broke down what fans should expect from the run, including how Cena could look in WWE in 2026 and beyond.

“I think he'll always be part of WWE. It's in his DNA and he'll always do stuff with us and will always be part of it. In-ring, as a performer, I think when he's done, he's done. What the year will look like, we're still figuring it out. Obviously, John is very busy, but he has made this his prime commitment for the year. He is kind of all in. He's going to make live events. He's going to make TVs. Not everything. He'll make select Premium Live Events. He's going to wrestle a lot and perform a lot. It's a one calendar year thing and then he's going to call it a day. John has the same mindset I did where, I just want to go to all the places I went and go one more time to say thank you. It's not about, ‘I have to main event WrestleMania. I have to main event this TV show. I have to win the World Title.' It's none of that. It's one last loop and last tour,” Triple H explained via Fightful.

“For me, when John and I talk about this, he's like, ‘Whatever works best for WWE. You guys plug me into whatever you think is the best for WWE.' I just want it to be great for John. I want it to be great for fans, but first and foremost, I want John, when he gets to the end of this one-year run, to say, ‘That was the perfect out. That was the perfect last run. I did all the things I wanted to do. I performed the way I wanted to perform.' When he gets to the end, he feels fulfilled and satisfied. He's earned that as much or maybe more than anybody else. He's earned that. He's the template of a professional performer that you see guys like Cody Rhodes mirroring now. Diffrerent things have been said about him over time, ‘Greatest of All Time,' all of them are fairly accurate. He really is the consummate pro in our business and always does the right thing for the company, whether that's right for him or not. I just want it to be right for him on the way out, that's the thing I'm leaning on most.”

Though his WWE run may be wrapping up as an in-ring contributor, Triple H is correct: John Cena is WWE. After decades of service to the promotion, it's only right that his final year of in-ring action gives him the sendoff he deserves.