As seemingly the entire WWE Universe descends on Los Angeles for the Netflix debut of RAW, one person who isn't particularly excited about the wealth of legends booked for the show is Dominik Mysterio.

That's right, while he knows a thing or two about being around WWE Hall of Famers, what with his father being one, Mysterio boldly declared on Busted Open Radio that he's sick of seeing old heads coming back to steal the thunder he's helped to create.

“I don’t even like to talk about these old heads because I feel like, no offense, but you got guys like Rock and [John] Cena coming in, and it’s like, I don’t know, they saw something cool and they’re like, ‘Oh, let me jump on the train,'” Mysterio declared via Fightful.



Is “Dirty” Dom on the money? Is everyone trying to steal his hype? Well, while the WWE Universe did get popular because of performers like Mysterio, they do stand on the shoulders of giants, with The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena, all of whom are booked on the show, still impacting the promotion to this day. Still, if they get in the ring with Mysterio, don't be surprised if he sets that aside in favor of a 619 for the 1-2-3.

Dominik Mysterio wants a singles WWE championship in 2025

Elsewhere, in his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Mysterio revealed his New Year's resolution, which includes finally becoming a main roster singles champion 20 years after making his debut in 2005.

“I never thought that I’d be at this point in my career, going into my fifth year now with the company, even though I am a 20-year veteran of the game, technically debuted in ‘05. But it’s been a crazy ride. I’ve been happy to be a part of it. Everything just kind of happened so fast,” Mysterio told reporters.

“I really do think that being in the business so long, running around the ring, just being around it, I really do think I developed these little habits just from watching everybody and just how everything got picked up. I do have goals that I don’t think the WWE might have for me, but at the end of the day, I’m gonna make them make those goals for me, one way or another.”

Asked if he thinks WWE has that in the cards, Mysterio noted he wasn't sure, but he does believe he's worthy of that shot, as he's done a ton to prove he deserves it.

“I don’t even necessarily know…it’s a machine, right. These guys are just constantly moving so fast that they don’t necessarily tell you what’s going on or what they have planned for you,” Mysterio noted. “For me, I want to win singles gold, and I don’t necessarily know if they have that in mind for me, especially with all this stuff going on with Liv [Morgan], and then we have JD [McDonagh], we got Carlito, we got Finn [Balor]. So honestly, I don’t know where their mind is. I just know that one way or another, our plans will align. Because they’re gonna have no choice but to put a title on me.”

You know, Mysterio really does have a point there: at every point in his career thus far, he's taken a step forward and elevated his game to a level fans didn't expect. After multiple reigns with the NXT North American Championship, who knows, maybe a Mysterio-Cena match for the Intercontinental Championship could take place at WrestleMania 41?