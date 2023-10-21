After shooting his shot on Rey Mysterio after securing a celebrity boxing win over Dillon Danis, Logan Paul made his triumphant return to WWE in order to demand a shot at the United States Championship at Crown Jewel… or maybe not.

No, while that felt like the most obvious outcome for the segment, as Paul is featured prominently on the official poster for Crown Jewel and was a big hit at the show last year in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match, but hey, you never know, maybe he had someone else in mind that he wanted to shoot on?

Fortunately, fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as Paul marched right down to the ring and made his intentions pretty well known.

“Just six days ago, I was in England beating the living daylights out of a scumbag. Yeah, I don’t know if y’all saw, but I won my fight. But to call it a fight feels like a disservice to combat, that was a pathetic excuse for a fight, a pathetic excuse for a fighter, which is a real shame, because I came to fight and I should’ve known, I should’ve known that if I wanted a real competition, I could’ve just had another WWE match. But I did get to beat up an online troll, a coward who hides behind the mask of the internet,” Logan Paul told the WWE Universe.

“Speaking of people who hide behind masks. I know what y’all are thinking, I get it, but I’m not here for Rey Mysterio. I’m really not. Let me jog your memory, guys. I’d already beat Rey Mysterio. I beat Rey Mysterio in my first-ever WWE wrestling match. Been there. Done that. In fact, the last time I beat Rey Mysterio, Dominik was still his son. The last time I wrestled Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns actually showed up to wrestle. The last time I wrestled Rey Mysterio, LA Knight didn’t even have a job. A lot has changed since then, y’all. I’m an engaged man now. I got a boxing victory, h*ll man, I even got a multi-billion dollar hydration business, drink Prime. I am no longer a little boy trying to navigate this industry and figure out my life. I figured it out, I know who I am, and I am a WWE Superstar, baby.

“So no, I’m not here for Rey Mysterio, but, Rey does have something I need. You see, Rey has respect. I don’t need your respect. Rey has legacy. I got my own legacy. Rey has the US Championship. The coveted US Championship. And I do need that championship. So even though last weekend I beat up a deadbeat dad. It looks like at Crown Jewel, I’mma have to beat up another.”

… welp, that's anti-climactic, but hey, fans could be in for worse than a Mysterio-Paul match at Crown Jewel, right? For that to happen, however, Mysterio would have to actually accept the match, which isn't necessarily a guarantee… right?

Rey Mysterio is ready to “Dom”-inate “Dirty” Logan Paul.

Marching down to the ring looking like a Louis Vuitton-clad Batman, Mysterio noted that he doesn't necessarily have any beef with Logan Paul per se, but after dealing with his son over the past few years, he has no issue teaching a lesson to another cocky kid.

“You know, Logan, you actually remind me a lot of my son Dominik. Amazing natural ability. Passion; you're dripping with passion. Incredible career ahead of you and a big mouth just like Dom,” Rey Mysterio responded.

“I really think you need some humbling, and you know, the last time I had to kick some sense into Dom, not gonna lie, I was a little reluctant, but you Logan, I'm not gonna hesitate to whoop your a**. You say you need this, you want this, you want this title? Well, you know what? I'll give you that opportunity: Logan Paul versus Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel.”

… alright, so was this segment predictable? Yes; while Mysterio did make it interesting by adding the “Dirty” Dom angle to the story, a nice touch that's as prescient as it is appropriate, in the end, this was the outcome darn near everyone predicted when Logan Paul brought up Mysterio after his fight, and the reason why the WWE Hall of Famer was making the media rounds during the week to hype up this interaction, talk about his future, and most importantly of all, suggested that fans should tune into SmackDown this week to see what comes next. With Crown Jewel rapidly approaching, it's safe to say this feud is only going to ratchet up from here.