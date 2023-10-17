After two months and two WWE main roster Premium Live Events away, Logan Paul will officially be returning to WWE for the first time since SummerSlam on the 10/20 edition of SmackDown, where he will address the current United States Champion, Rey Mysterio.

Now to some, the decision to lean into Paul once more in the middle of October feels more out of obligation than any sort of inspired booking call; sure, Paul seemingly called out Mysterio out of the blue, as Paul “Triple H” Levesque couldn't have predicted that he would have won his celebrity boxing match, especially in such an unusual fashion, but after main eventing Crown Jewel last year with Roman Reigns, chances felt pretty high that he'd be back in Saudi Arabia this year too, especially when he was featured prominently on the poster.

Would some, like Kayfabe Seth Rollins, prefer to see Paul working the regular circuit other Superstars do, showing up in some random city for RAW or SmackDown to wrestle a match or talk for a few minutes? Totally, but as Eric Bischoff pointed out on his 83 Weeks podcast, there's actually value in keeping the “ImPaulsive One” as a “special attraction.”

“That depends so much on where Logan’s head is at and what his goals are. Let me first say that in a big fan of having talent that is special and unique, and maintaining that uniqueness, and keeping them as an attraction,” Eric Bischoff said via Fightful. “The challenge with putting anybody, no matter who it is, every single week, and yes, it’s great for telling stories, and it’s probably good for ratings to a degree, there’s a lot of reasons why that makes sense on paper. But with someone like Logan, I would probably lean into keeping him more like a Brock Lesnar-type of character, Hulk Hogan, when we brought Hulk Hogan into WCW, The Undertaker in WWE later on in his career. Keeping Logan a special attraction, there’s a lot of value in that. I would probably lean to that more than I would lean into putting him on the roster and making him a regular part of WWE.”

When the proverbial shine comes off of a performer, and they go from someone who sells tickets to someone who is more likely than not going to wrestle for free on television next week, it becomes increasingly hard for fans to get excited about those wrestlers again to the same degree, as AEW fans learned firsthand with CM Punk in the past and with Adam Copeland now. While Paul may not have that same pedigree as either of those performers, he does bring in his audience, which, for a company like WWE, is valuable on multiple fronts.

Eric Bischoff has some advice to fans who don't like Logan Paul.

So, if there are some fans who still aren't convinced that Logan Paul is the right person for WWE to push, especially against a legitimate Hall of Famer in Rey Mysterio, Eric Bischoff has some words to say on that too, explaining that the social media star provides much more to the industry than fans complaining on the internet.

“My advice to [the] hardcore wrestling audience who may take offense… pull your head out of your a**. Logan Paul is great for the wrestling industry. Logan Paul has brought in mainstream viewers who might not otherwise bother to check out WWE or professional wrestling in general,” Eric Bischoff said via Wrestling Inc.

“And to not appreciate that or give Logan credit for what he's doing isn't a sign of your undying loyalty and devotion to professional wrestling; it's a manifestation of ignorance and not understanding how important it is that people like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny come to the world of professional wrestling and have a positive impact on it, as opposed to some of the people who are in professional wrestling and have been for a long time who have a negative impact on it. Or the s**t stains that write about professional wrestling and have a negative impact on it.

“So before people get up in arms and react emotionally because they feel like they're in that class of professional wrestling loyalists, all the nonsense that comes with it, just recognize that what's good for professional wrestling in general, what's good for WWE, what's good for AEW's business, is good for the wrestling business.”

On paper, any idea that can consistently get more eyes on professional wrestling is good for the industry, especially if it can be replicated on a semi-regular basis, like Paul's appearances in WWE. Special attractions are called special attractions for a reason, after all.