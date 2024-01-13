Logan gets litigation.

After watching Kevin Owens officially become the number-one contender for the United States Championship on SmackDown Revolution, Logan Paul was dealt another brutal hand – literally – when he found himself on the wrong side of a one-in-a-million punch by the “Prize Fighter” and was left with a black eye that remains on his face one week later.

Now, in professional wrestling, injuries are nothing new, as accidents happen all the time, as fans saw firsthand in Carmelo Hayes' match with Austin Theory on SmackDown, but this injury hit Paul hard because he has so many other interesting opportunities outside of the ring, including this week's edition of ImPaulsive, which he had to film with a black eye both on his face and on his reputation as a top-tier United States Champion.

Fortunately, Paul decided to talk to some members of his team and has found a way to punch back at Owens, not in the ring, but in the form of some good old-fashioned litigation.

“Kevin Owens, sorry I couldn't be on SmackDown this week, first because I would never come to Nebraska, second I was busy on the phone with my lawyers because this little black eye you gave me, it's not just a black eye; it's evidence. Turns out that little cast on your hand could be a liability; a liability not just for me but for our match. Because if you think you're just going to stroll into the Royal Rumble with that cast, excuse me, with that weapon on your hand, I promise I'm not just going to beat you in a wrestling match, I am going to beat you in the court of law. I will run your pockets so deep you're going to forget you're wearing pants, Kevin Owens,” Logan Paul told KO and the fans in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“So consider this, yes, I'm ready for our fight, but are you ready to face me in a fair fight you little cheater? You little cheater, cheater, pumpkin eater? Because if you roll up to the Royal Rumble with that cast on, you can consider our match and your chance at flory canceled. See you soon, Kevin Owens.”

Whoa, while Paul has been working as a heel for some time now, this is some serious top-level bad guy behavior, as there's nothing more fans despise than a champion who won't take on worthy challengers even after they've earned a title match. Fortunately, KO presented Paul with an interesting opportunity to talk things out without taking things to court, which should make fans very excited indeed.

Kevin Owens offers to hash things out with Logan Paul on SmackDown.

After taking some time to think through his options, Kevin Owens cut a pre-taped promo of his own to respond to Logan Paul and let the “Maverick” know that he has little interest in going to court but would like to talk things over in the public forum.

“I heard everything you had to say, unfortunately, because you know I don't really like hearing you talk at all, but I see what you're doing, and I get it. But look, you want to call this a liability and an unfair advantage for me, this cast? You can do that, but we both know that's not what it is. This is a… if this is an advantage for anyone it's you cause I have a broken hand. But unfortunately for you, it's not going to keep me from being at the Royal Rumble. But again, after seeing your face and that bruise, that black eye, and everything, I understand what you're trying to do, and I totally get it,” Kevin Owens said on SmackDown.

“So how about this? I think we need to talk about this whole thing, the lawsuit, and whatever you're threatening, let's talk about it face-to-face next week on SmackDown, where you get to have the biggest honor of your miserable career by being a guest on the Kevin Owens Show. What do you say? I hope to see you there… I never thought I'd ever say I hope to see Logan Paul somewhere. Anyway, I hope to see you there.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Kevin Owens isn't going to have to call up Luca Crusifino, Esq., NXT‘s resident lawyer, to represent him in wrestling court and will instead get to talk things out with Paul in a segment that totally won't end in another physical altercation between the two men or another punch to the face from one performer or the other. Alls well that ends well.