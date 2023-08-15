Brock Lesnar isn't just a wrestler; he's a force.

When he shows up in WWE for the few matches he wrestles a year, he rolls through, collects his million-or-so dollars, and runs through the hits – the F5s, the trips to Suplex City, the Kimuras – before doing his job one way or another.

Though his schtick is well worn in WWE at this point, as he's been doing it on and off for years now, when Lesnar tries something else, from UFC, to New Japan, or even a wild attempt to play in the NFL, it reminds folks all over again of just how freakish an athlete the “Beast Incarnate” truly is.

Discussing Lesnar's abilities while discussing SummerSlam on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the leader of Team Extreme joked that the “Beast” is the ultimate wrestling hitman and if Tony Khan was willing to shell out the big bucks, he might just make a pitstop in Jacksonville on his way to his next fishing exhibition.

“I would say – the gimmick that The Butcher and The Blade put on TV, they say that they’re hitmen and guys who go out, whoever is willing to pay the biggest bucks, they’ll go work for that guy and take out the competition,” Matt Hardy said via Wrestling Headlines. “That’s what Brock is. Brock knows his value, he knows his worth, so I guess Tony Khan would have to shell out the big bucks.”

Asked if he thinks Lesnar would actually make that jump by his co-host, Jon Alba, Hardy said probably not, but he'd be excited to see it.

“I would guess that Brock feels a bit of an allegiance to Vince, I feel like he feels faithful to Vince because he feel like Vince has taken pretty good care of him,” Hardy added. “I could see him being a WWE lifer, but if Tony was going to somehow procure Brock, he would just have to shell out the big bucks.”

Is there a world where Lesnar leaves WWE for AEW? Eh, probably not, but then again, who really expected Lesnar to leave for NJPW, UFC, or the NFL for that matter? If Nick Khan tightens up the purse, his non-relative Tony may swoop in and make the save.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Matt Hardy lauds Brock Lesnar for his “generational athleticism.”

Discussing Brock Lesnar further elsewhere on Extreme Life, Matt Hardy noted just how special of a performer the “Beast Incarnate” is across the board, with his ability to succeed at darn-near everything he's tried his hands at a real testament to his “generational athleticism.”

“I mean, just one of a kind. They say generational athlete. I feel like he definitely fits the bill when it comes to that. He's a generational athlete who is the scariest, most explosive, extremely strong but also extremely fast, most explosive athlete I've ever been in the ring with. The most dangerous athlete I've ever done some sort of combat sport with. I think he will go down as someone who was extremely gifted as an athlete, was extremely gifted in pro wrestling, was able to pick it up very quickly, became the next big thing, and was a big deal. He showed how compatible he was because he left. He went to the UFC. He became the champion there. H*ll, he almost made the NFL after not even playing football. It just shows how much of a freak athlete he was,” Hardy said via Wrestling News.

“Then he came back to WWE. He beat Taker and ended the streak which was a big deal, which did continue to elevate them and put more equity into his brand. Then he went on to become a guy who is known as a box office draw, but also is willing to do business and help other people. He's going to be a big deal in the history of wrestling. He's going to be a guy that was someone that was truly a draw, that sold tickets, and also was willing to give back if the price was right.”

How many people in history have been the NCAA Heavyweight Champion, the WWE Heavyweight Champion, the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and the UFC Heavyweight Champion? That would be one person and one person alone: Brock Lesnar. Say what you will about his attitude back in the day, say what you will about his talking abilities, but in a world of giants and fantastic athletes, Lesnar might just be the freakiest of them all, which, considering the grand tradition of professional wrestling, is saying something.