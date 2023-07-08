Though Matt Hardy no longer works for WWE, as he's been a happy member of the AEW roster since March fo 2020, he still keeps up with the goings-on of his former employer for his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and has absolutely no issue putting over his former co-workers when the situation calls for it.

One of those occasions was just after Money in the Bank, where, after watching “Main Event” Jey Uso pin his uncle Roman Reigns in the main event, “Broken Matt” took to his podcast to put over the grandiose storytelling WWE is pulling off masterfully.

“First and foremost, I wanna say that I love how big of a story this is because Roman hasn’t been pinned in so long, so obviously the first person that did it was gonna be a big deal, and this is a huge deal for Jey Uso,” Matt Hardy said via Fightful. “So I’m very curious where they go from here, in this program, in the whole Bloodline story because it’s been great. I’ve said this before, it’s one of the best stories ever in wrestling. So I’m excited to see what’s next between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.”

Asked if he believes Jey Uso's pinning of the “Tribal Chief” could affect Cody Rhodes' pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his long-rumored rematch with Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Hardy admitted he didn't know but believes that the two feuds don't necessarily need to be linked.

“I don’t know. You can kind of look at it on different levels,” Hardy said via Fightful. “One, Roman has been pinned. But there’s also another level of Roman hasn’t lost the title, so you have to keep that in mind. So we’re almost working on two different levels, two different layers here with the Jey Uso story and the Cody Rhodes story.”

Could Paul “Triple H” Levesque hold out and give Rhodes the rub at WrestleMania 40, allowing Reigns' title reign to surpass Bruno Sammartino's 1,237 reigns from 1973-1977 – the second-longest title reign of his career, if you can believe it – and add even more historical significance to his career? Only time will tell, but if Jey Uso has his way, kids may be going back to school this fall with a new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the top of the card.

Matt Hardy talks receipts in professional wrestling.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Elsewhere on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the show's eponymous host discussed the concept of receipts and noted that, in his opinion, the concept is a byproduct of a bygone era.

“I've never actually given anyone a receipt,” Hardy clarified on the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast via Wrestling Inc. “There have been times where I've realized that I need to fight back. There was a time when we were working with The Acolytes, and they were beating the s**t out of us. They dropped the titles to us, we were the tag team champions, and we worked a couple of times after that, and I'm like, ‘Holy s**t, they can have these titles back. We're in the record books – I'm good.'”

Further discussing the overly physical nature of some of the Hardy Boyz matches with the APA, Hardy noted that when facing off against older performers, sometimes younger stars would have to get physical in order to earn respect.

“I was like, ‘I don't know how much longer I can take this. This is like abusive!'” Hardy recalled. “And then when were in there, Bradshaw beat me down in the corner. I remember beating him as hard as I could in the face, and the next thing I had was just a very soft [jab to the face].

“So, it's one of those things where the old-timers – where guys would beat you up and take advantage of you … until you didn't let them. Until, like, you stood up for yourself. I think that was kind of a case of that.”

Now for fans out of the know, a “receipt” is wrestling terminology for giving a wrestler a particularly stiff shot or worse after a perceived slight one way or another, either on the mic or in the ring, with CM Punk's famous offer for “Hangman” Adam Page to come down and challenge for the AEW World Championship on the spot despite not being in the arena serving as the most recent major example. If Hardy wants to make receipts a thing of the past in professional wrestling, or at least chooses not to participate in the concept himself, then he's truly doing what's best for the next generation or pro wrestlers.