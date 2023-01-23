When the WWE SmackDown Contenders Tag Team Tournament was announced to select the next challengers for The Usos’ straps – presumably at The Royal Rumble – few had the Maximum Male Models, a team who haven’t wrestled on television since an October loss to New Day as their favorites to win it all. Sure, the duo of Ma.ce and Man.soor are objectively hilarious, as they prove each week on their must-watch YouTube show, but beating the likes of Drew McIntyre/Sheamus, the Brawling Brutes, Imperium, or even Legado del Fantasma, their opening round opponents, seemed like a tough ask no matter how you sliced it.

Unfortunately, a win did not come, and as Man.soor sat in the back with Ma.ce and Maxxine Dupri by his side icing his… injury, Cathy Kelley swung by to laughingly see if the team has a strategy to change their fortunes moving forward.

“Are you about to laugh right now? Is this a joke to you? Are you in jest? Are we a joke to you? Cathreine Kellethen? Huh?” Man.soor rambled on at an increasing volume. “I’ll have you know exactly how I feel. I feel like trash! Especially because I know we would have won that match if it wasn’t for the fact that we were distracted by Legado’s disgusting, grotesque faces. They’ve gotta put those masks back on, because I am horrified! Joaquin! Joaquin! You’d better put a mask back on your rat-faced knocker! And take that five-dollar SuperCuts haircut back to the nightclubs where you used to DJ. Cruz Del Toro, braces? Seriously!? What are we, in 9th grade? Santos, you look like me if you left me out in the sun for too long.”

“Look at me, look at me, I’m not doing the split anymore Ma.ce added. 2023 is going to be the Maximum Male Models’ year. I’m done tweeting every single day that that we’re gonna manifest the tag team championships. We’re done manifesting!”

“We’re done manifesting, we’re making it happen!” Man.soor added.

“In 2023, we’re going to do what we do best,” Maxxine concluded. “Titillating the juices of their guilty pleasures.”

Is Ma.soor right? Are the Models done manifesting future success, and will they instead start “making it happen?” Only time will tell, but considering their recent success in the ring, there’s nowhere to go but up.