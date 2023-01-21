And just like that, there were seven, WWE fans.

As SmackDown prepares to run an eight-team tournament to decide on the next challengers for The Usos’ SmackDown Tag Team Championship Titles, fans now know the first team advancing to the semi-finals, as former Univeral Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, collectively and humorously known as the Banger Bros., have taken care of The Viking Raiders in a hard-hitting Friday Night Smackdown.

Initially teaming up – at least this time around – in November of 2022, when the duo formed an alliance against The Bloodline that saw them challenge Jimmy and Jey for the WarGames advantage, the Banger Bros. have become a fixture of WWE television ever since and even wrestled for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships earlier in January. While that particular match didn’t go as planned, as The Usos and their Bloodline buddies secured the W, McIntyre and Sheamus now have a second chance to go after Jimmy and Jey in order to prove who are the true “1s” of the tag team division.

Though fans don’t know who McIntyre and Sheamus will wrestle just yet when the second round of the tournament rolls around, as Los Lotharios still have to work their match against Hit Row, all eyes are on a potential finale between the Banger Bros. and The Brawling Brutes in a match that could have serious ramifications within the faction for years to come… assuming, of course, Butch and Ridge Holland are able to best Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vicci of Imperium in their own debut contest.