As crazy as it may sound for fans who have been watching professional wrestling for a while, Natalya is rapidly approaching 17 years as a member of the WWE Universe, making her debuts in FCW and WWE proper under the Nattie Neidhart moniker in 2007.

Since that fateful day, the second-generation Superstar has wrestled some 1,600 matches, won three different titles, and appeared on 65 different Premium Live Events, which is a record for a female performer in the WWE Universe, but at 41 years old, some fans have wondered if she will soon be hanging up her boots and calling it a day.

Well, according to the “BOAT” herself in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, she isn't thinking about retirement any time soon, as, after watching Rey Mysterio wrestle at an elite level at almost 50, there's still plenty of matches left to work.

“I just feel so good. That’s the crazy thing is that, like people always say, ‘Oh, when are you gonna wrap it up? When is it gonna be done?' It’s like, listen, this is Hotel California. You can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave. Once you do this, like I’m a wrestler through and through, like it’ll never ever, ever, ever, ever leave me ever. It’s a community. It’s a family. It’s a lifestyle,” Natalya said via 411 Mania.

“It’s a way of life, and it doesn’t mean that I’ll be competing forever, but it’s like, you know, when I saw Rey Mysterio, I was watching him in a match. I was live at a show, and I went into the crowd and like put a hat on and watched him, you know, I was incognito, and I watched Rey perform live, it was in Mexico, and he was wrestling Roman Reigns. And I was just like Rey is almost 50, and he is doing the best work of his career. He’s so inspiring, his gear, his look his energy, his vibe, his ability to move around to make people feel something, and granted he was in there with one of the greatest of all time Roman, but Rey is one of the greatest of all time. He just inspires me so much, and like, I’m you know, I’m not close to being done when I look at like what Rey’s doing. I’m like, Rey inspires me to want to do so much more and to also help people, you know, because you look at who Rey’s worked with and how much he’s helped people even with Santos right now, you know? I look up to so much as Rey, what he’s done.”

While it would be disingenuous to say that Mysterio hasn't lost a step at this stage of the game, as the 49-year-old has had to adjust his style from show-stopping to just spectacular to help compensate for his diminished athleticism, at the end of the day, he can still work WWE-style matches after 20 years with the company and is worthy of holding the United States Championship, even if Logan Paul has his eyes on the belt. If Natalya can still work matches into her 40s, why shouldn't she keep going if she wants to as well?

Natalya comments on her expansive collection of World Records.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Natalya commented on her aforementioned Guinness World Records and how close she is to adding another plack to her trophy case.

“It’s funny because I didn’t even know I had a Guinness World Record until one day I was tagged in something with Randy Orton. And it was like the most, I can’t remember whether it was the most wins of the most pay-per-views or something. And I sent Randy a text like ‘Randy did you know that we have a Guinness World Record?'” Natalya noted via WrestleTalk.

“And then Rey Mysterio got one, too, for the most SmackDown matches. I said, ‘Rey, we both have the most SmackDown matches, and then all of a sudden, I just kept getting them, and I was like, d*mn, I’ll take it. There’s one that they’re looking into because a fan on Twitter pointed out to me that I have the most submission wins of any man or woman in WWE history, and I was like, ‘I have more wins than Bret Hart?' Well, submissions because TJ pointed out, the wrestling savant that TJ is, he’s like Bret didn’t always win with the Sharpshooter. He’s like you’ve won a lot of matches with the Sharpshooter. But Bret won a lot of his matches with roll-ups and quick pins and things.

“So I was like, ‘D*mn it, I’ll take it another world record. I’ll take it.' But it’s fun. I mean, at the end of the day, like, it’s cool what my world records are really for. It’s just having worked a lot. I worked a lot. I haven’t really had a break in almost 17 years. I had an ankle injury where I had surgery, and I was out for three weeks. I was out for three, I had surgery, and I was out for three weeks, and TJ goes, ‘Natty, you just had surgery three weeks ago, and I was like Dr. Andrews Clinic says that I’m like ready to go. I want to get back in the ring.' So I took three weeks off after having surgery on an ankle injury, but in January, I’ll have been signed by WWE for almost 17 years, and I’ve had three months off in 17 years.”

Say what you will about the Guinness World Records Organization, as it's pretty well-documented that the company is a for-profit organization as opposed to being a bastion of authenticity dedicated to the pursuit of documenting excellence, for someone like Natalya, who has worked for darn near two decades without the same acclaim as some of the female WWE Superstars that came before and after her, being acknowledged for her longevity and hard work is a cool thing, especially if she can secure another record or two before her career comes to an end.