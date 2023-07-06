When Natalya entered into a feud with Rhea Ripley after WrestleMania, it felt like a pretty big deal for the last active member of the Hart family in WWE. Sure, Natalya has worked more matches than any other woman in WWE, as her six new Guinness World Records clearly prove, but even a “BOAT” can sink when placed in choppy water, something that the “Eradicator” has made her specialty on the main roster since joining The Judgment Day.

Unfortunately for Natalya, all of her nightmares came true, and Ripley made a point of embarrassing the “Anvil's” daughter at every turn, defeating her in 70 seconds in Saudi Arabia and beating her up at every turn… at least until the RAW after Money in the Bank, where Neidhart took Ripley the distance and looked fantastic in a 12-minute defeat.

Discussing her feud with Ripley on Busted Open Radio, Natalya explained how she got so thoroughly dominated by Ripley and how she got her groove back after Money in the Bank.

“When I think about the match that I had with Rhea on Monday night, you know, I went into that match, and for the last month or so, my confidence had been rocked. After Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, it was just a really hard time for me because I was starting to feel like maybe I wasn't good enough. Maybe I couldn't hang,” Natalya said.

“Then going into that match, and performing at that level, I just stopped and reminded everybody that not only have I fought to be here and I have the right to be here, but I can also hang at the very highest level. I can hang at the very highest level after wrestling since, I mean, I started wrestling when I was 18 years old, and so not only can I hang at the very highest level, but I can lead, and I can bring the very top women in WWE to their very best matches of their careers. I'm d**n proud of that because if I'm going into that match, thinking about my mentality on Monday, if I was going into that match at a low point, imagine now where I'm going to be going because now my confidence is back. Nattie is back and I'm excited. I'm very, very excited where I go from here because now it's like, okay, Nattie is back. It's time for me to be at the top of the game again because I am a top-level performer in WWE, so I was really happy that I could show that.”

While some performers may not be particularly excited about landing a loss to the current WWE Women's World Champion, for Natalya, it's not so much about wins and losses but about the total story being told in the ring. In that regard, Nattie feels as though she just had one of the best matches of her career.

Natalya is proud to add another WWE moment to her highlight reel.

Further discussing her match with Rhea Ripley, Natalya noted that, in her humble opinion, she turned in one of the greatest matches of her career on RAW, something that she worried may never happen again after taking such a brutal loss at Night of Champions.

“I think the match that I had on Monday would be one of the top three in my career. Rhea is a dream opponent for me and she proved to me why I wanted to wrestle her so much. She's truly one of my favorite people I've ever been in the ring with, but I wanted to make her feel my bite and I wanted to bring it to her more than I think anybody else has ever brought it. I feel like now I'm excited to see what's next for me in WWE and I think everybody is like, okay, Nattie's back,” Natalya said.

“After Saudi Arabia, after Night of Champions, I went home and cried for days. I just felt like such a complete failure. I thought this was maybe, you know, my last chance to have this moment, especially on a huge pay-per-view in a place that's so important to me because Saudi is where myself and Lacey Evans made history as the first woman to ever compete there. So it was really special to me. I honestly felt like the lowest I've ever felt in my career, and so I didn't know if I'd ever get the chance to get that back, and I did, and I never take it for granted.”

Was that match really one of the best of Natalya's career? Honestly, yes, it very well may have been; after taking a quick loss to Ripley, Natalya was putting her foe in Sharpshooter, throwing fists, and showing the sort of aggression that has largely been missing during this babyface run. All things considered, Natalya should be proud of her efforts.