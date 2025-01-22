When John Cena announced that he would be retiring from WWE at the end of the 2025 calendar year, it instantly formed a sense of urgency among Superstars the world over to get in one final match with “The Champ.”

Now granted, almost all of those challengers will surely be members of the WWE Universe, new or retired, from CM Punk, to Gunther, to Roman Reigns, and maybe even Cody Rhodes, if the promotion opts to take things in that direction, but could one of those foes end up coming from TNA, who has recently inked a long-term partnership with WWE?

Well, if that happens, Joe Hendry knows the perfect opponent for “The Face That Runs the Place” in or out of the Impact Zone, as he noted on Busted Open Radio: himself.

“John Cena. Let's let it continue. I have done all the things that I thought would be impossible, but in an era where anything can happen, and just before Genesis, Triple H tweeted us, Shawn Michaels tweeted the show, and John Cena posted the TNA logo on his Instagram. What kind of representative would I be for TNA if I didn't call out John Cena,” Hendry said via Fightful.

“I already know that everyone in TNA is gunning for me. I'm the champion. That's the match I want. To invite John Cena to cross the line to TNA Wrestling is the most exciting matchup and it's my job as champion to bring as many eyeballs to TNA Wrestling as possible. I have all the respect in the world for John Cena. He was the first professional wrestler that I ever spoke to. When I was 15, I couldn't make a show; my friend went to a meet and greet and said, ‘My friend Joe is a big fan. He couldn't come, would you call him?' John held up the meet and greet, phoned me from my friend's phone, and talked to me for five minutes.' I feel that's the story I need to finish, facing John Cena, and why not for this championship? I don't know John Cena. I respect him. He's on my Mount Rushmore. He's the greatest. I think he'd be excited about the TNA World Championship.”

Alright, technically speaking, Hendry isn't the first TNA star to demand a match with Cena, as Nic Nemeth wanted to get back into the Dolph Zigler mindset for another match with his former rival before he calls it a career.

Still, considering Hendry is the new TNA World Champion, having beat Nemeth at Genesis this very month, it would make sense that Hendry would get first crack at Cena, especially considering the sheer virality he could bring to the occasion. Throw them in the ring together, be that in the Impact Zone or on RAW, and the results have the potential to be absolute money for all parties involved, especially TNA, who could forever say they booked Cena before he called it a career.