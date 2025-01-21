With the 2025 Royal Rumble rapidly approaching, CM Punk has made his intentions clear: he wanted to win the battle royal and main event WrestleMania.

On paper, the “Best in the World” has about as good a chance as anyone else in the game to win the Rumble, as he's among the biggest stars on RAW, has natural feuds all over the WWE landscape, and, after beating Seth Rollins on RAW's Netflix debut, he's riding one heck of a momentum wave dating back to Bad Blood in October.

And yet, on Monday, Punk decided to add insult to his potential injury with an insane promo, cutting down potential foes from John Cena to Hulk Hogan down to size in a way only the “Second City Saint” can do.

“History. And I am the maker of history, it was just three short weeks ago I main evented the 1st Monday Night RAW live on Netflix. It was just three weeks ago I main evented the first Monday Night RAW live on Netflix and I beat Seth Rollins, somebody favored to win this Royal Rumble. It is a very fickle business; what have you done for me lately. Lately, I make history and I'll do it in two short weeks at the Royal Rumble when I walk in and I throw 29 other ‘Superstars' over the top rope. The stakes are much too high. The lights are much too bright. The pressure is on. And that is when CM Punk comes alive and that is when he thrives. No one can beat me when I am at my best, with these people behind me,” Punk declared.

“Did you say John Cena? I can't see John Cena throwing me over the top rope on February the first. Did you say Roman Reigns? Roman Reigns needed my help to settle family business at WarGames and in the Royal Rumble, there are no friends; it's every man for himself. I put Drew McIntyre in the dirt. Don't ask me about Sami Zayn, he's not on my level. You put Hulk Hogan in the Rumble and I'll throw his dusty a** over the top rope and I'll kill Hulkamania once and for all. On Febuary the 1st, 60,000 strong, live on Peacock, live in living color at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana, my name is CM Punk and I am settling scores and I am cashing in depts, and I am calling in a favor or two if I need to. But at the end of the night, 29 other men are going night night and one man is getting his hand raised. One man, three syllables: CM Punk!”

Oh snap, Punk versus Hogan? Now that is a feud almost every single fan in the business can get behind, but only if it ends with Punker going over. They even have a natural in, with Hogan offering Punk a beer to settle their differences, only for Punker to put him to sleep and write him off of television forever. I'm certainly here for it.