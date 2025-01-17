As John Cena begins his 2025 retirement tour, wrestlers the world over are lining up to get one last shot at “The Champ,” including some Superstars who don't even work for WWE.

That's right, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Nic Nemeth effectively called out Cena to take his talents to TNA for a one-time rematch in the Impact Zone, marking his first appearance outside of WWE in over two decades.

“Yeah, it would be [special]. Absolutely, as much as I would like to hog it, no matter who was in that moment with him, that would be cool as h*ll, because he's done so much for so many other people, and this is a big year to get everything in,” Nemeth told SI. “He's not even going to be able to get to everything because everybody's probably, just like Tanahashi, like everyone's like dying to get in the ring with him one more time because it's the last one, but man, it would, it'd be game-changing for, [TNA]. It would just help us one more notch at kicking a**, if we got John here on that deal, on that partnership.”

With TNA and WWE officially entering a multi-year working agreement to bring stars from one promotion to the other and vice versa, what once seemed like a longshot delusion now could become a real possibility. And the best part? Nemeth doesn't want to do it alone, as he'd be down to get the band back together alongside Big E and AJ Lee to really get fans back in their 2013 feelings.

“I just saw Big E on TV; I was like, ‘You know what? It'd be funny if Cena was doing one of his Monday Night RAW nights, and he came out, and then Big E came out, and then AJ Lee came out on the stage, and then I came out on the stage.' And it just reminded me of 2013, where we had six months of battles with John, and he broke that, my briefcase, over the top of my head maybe 45 times in that six months,” Nemeth said. “And I said, ‘That would be a nice visual. That'll be a nice moment for fans to have all these returns and have a moment.' So maybe you have it happen, and maybe you have John show up to one of our live Impacts, or at Genesis or something; I would just like a moment, just seeing the three of us, because we had a nice little, ongoing off-and-on year-long thing with John. That'd be really cool.”

Now granted, getting Lee and E into the angle is easier said than done, as the former doesn't work for either company, and the latter isn't cleared for physical contact after a 2023 neck injury. Still, if Nemeth can get Cena in a TNA ring before he calls it a career, it would make for one heck of a statement, as few had that on their bingo card even a week ago.