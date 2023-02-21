After securing a win over Edge to retain the United States Championship on RAW, Austin Theory had another interview with Cathy Kelley, who he talked with earlier in the night, about what it means to remain a champion atop the WWE Universe.

“I feel so good. You don’t know how it feels to be the United States Champion at 25 years old, the now and the forever of WWE. I entered the Elimination Chamber this year, my second Elimination Chamber, and I beat five of the best in the WWE. But that wasn’t enough for me. You know why?” Theory asked. “Because I got work ethic. I outwork everybody. I get up, I out-train everybody, I eat more meals than everybody, I stay on top of everything. Guess what? Moved on from that, the Elimination Chamber victory, and I showed up on my show, Monday Night Raw, and an open challenge for the champ’s title. I beat ‘The Rated-R Superstar,’ Mr. Hall of Famer himself, Edge. So yes, I feel good.”

When Kelley pointed out that Theory actually had a lot of help defeating Edge, mainly Finn Balor, the United States Champ didn’t want to hear one word of it.

“Did you not understand earlier today in that interview what I said?” Theory asked. “The headlines now, they certainly read Austin Theory is the now and the forever of the WWE. That little John Cena thing, two weeks away, Monday night Raw, John Cena, I can’t wait for that. I can’t wait to bring him home and give him a warm, warm welcome to Monday night Raw. You want to know why? Because things are a little different around here now. Now, the now. Remember that.”

The “Forever Champ,” or a temporary belt holder keeping Cena’s property safe? Theory and fans will find out soon enough.