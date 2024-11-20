While former Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE since May 2024, she does not seem to be in retirement and will return sooner rather than later.

Lynch recently shut down the idea of being retired while at the Vulture Festival and talking about her memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. She was asked about her future plans, and she revealed that she is working on other non-WWE projects at the moment before her return. She stated that her match with Liv Morgan is not how she will end her career.

“If you think that the way I'm going to go out, after the career I've had, is with Dominik Mysterio slamming a door in my face, well, that probably [is not] gonna happen,” said Lynch.

However, she added that she is unsure when her comeback will happen. “I've really been enjoying myself,” she explained. “And working on some projects that I'm very excited about. Whenever I get to share them with you, I think you're gonna think they're pretty awesome. And, yeah, we'll see what the future holds.”

With the Royal Rumble coming up in February 2025, that could set the stage for a surprise Lynch return. There is also the upcoming premiere of Monday Night RAW on Netflix on January 6, 2025. The WWE will likely want both to be star-studded affairs, so Lynch would make a great addition to the lineup.

Becky Lynch's WWE career as The Man

While she has not been sent into retirement, Becky Lynch is one of WWE's top stars, and fans are waiting for her return. She is a seven-time world champion and has also won the Women's Tag Team Championship (with Lita) and a Royal Rumble (in 2019).

She started her career in NXT in 2013. In 2015, Lynch was called up to the main roster with fellow NXT superstars Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Moné).

The women's revolution quickly took WWE by storm. Lynch became the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion in 2015 after winning a six-pack elimination challenge. Her first championship reign lasted 84 days before she lost it to Alexa Bliss.

Shortly after, she would become The Man. The new gimmick led to a groundbreaking WrestleMania 35, during which Lynch main-evented with Flair and Ronda Rousey. They were the first women to main event WrestleMania. Lynch won the match, meaning she won the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships.

Her reign as RAW Women's Champion lasted over a year before she vacated it. Lynch gave the championship to Asuka due to her pregnancy.

She returned at the 2021 SummerSlam, defeating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in seconds. Their feud lasted for a year, culminating at the 2023 SummerSlam.

Since then, Lynch has reverted back to being a babyface. She had a brief stint in NXT, during which she won the NXT Women's Championship for the first time. She held it for 42 days before losing it to Lyra Valkyria.

Lynch also won the Women's Championship in a battle royal before losing it to Liv Morgan. She lost the rematch a couple of nights after King and Queen of the Ring. Since then, she has not been seen in WWE.