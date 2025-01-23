Could the long-awaited WWE return of Brock Lesnar happen at the 2025 Royal Rumble? WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks so.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Ray said there was a “great chance” of Lesnar returning, winning the Royal Rumble, and challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

He explained that he wanted to see Lesnar vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. To accomplish this, Lesnar would need to be a surprise entrant in the 2025 Royal Rumble.

“The only match that I would want to see Gunther involved with — if he was pulled out of the world championship picture — is Brock Lesnar,” WWE legend Bully Ray said.

Granted, he was laughing while he said there was a “great chance” of it happening. There is a chance he was being facetious, as Lesnar inserting himself into the match and winning would be nothing new.

However, it is all speculative. The Royal Rumble is less than two weeks away, taking place on February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. If he returns, WWE fans will find out sooner rather than later.

The comments from Ray come a year after Lesnar was pulled from the 2024 Royal Rumble match. He was reportedly set to return to WWE after a five-month hiatus following SummerSlam in August 2023.

Will Brock Lesnar return at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble?

It doesn't seem likely that Lesnar will return at the Royal Rumble on February 1. He was seemingly linked to the Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit, which was why he was pulled from the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Until he is cleared from that, it sounds unlikely WWE will bring him back into the fold. However, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Paul Heyman have previously made it sound like the door is open for a return.

Before he was pulled from creative plans, Lesnar was seemingly undergoing another babyface transition. He turned heel in 2023 when he feuded with Cody Rhodes. However, after their rubber match at SummerSlam, Lesnar seemingly turned babyface once again, raising Rhodes' arm after being defeated by the “American Nightmare.”

He was likely on a collision course with Gunther, who was the Intercontinental Champion at the time. They have a brief face-off at the 0223 Royal Rumble. If Lesnar never returns to WWE, it will be one of the biggest unresolved teases.

A matchup between them would have even higher stakes now. Gunther holds the top prize on Monday Night RAW, the World Heavyweight Championship. We will have to wait and see if it happens.

Lesnar is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. He is a 10-time world champion in WWE, winning the WWE Championship seven times and the Universal Championship three times. His title reigns include a groundbreaking 504-day Universal Championship reign that lasted from 2017-18.

His latest run in WWE started at the 2021 SummerSlam PLE. He returned to feud with Roman Reigns, who was Universal Champion at the time. Their trilogy of matches included their winner-takes-all match for the Universal and WWE Championships. Reigns won, creating the Undisputed WWE Championship that is now held by Cody Rhodes.