WWE fans should not expect Brock Lesnar to return to the company amid his extended hiatus for the “foreseeable future.”

A new rport from Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lesnar's return is not being discussed. “I have been informed that there's been no internal conversations regarding Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE, and the belief is that he will not be returning any time in the foreseeable future,” his post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

That is an unfortunate update for fans of the Beast Incarnate. He has not been seen in WWE since SummerSlam in August 2023. However, with the Royal Rumble coming up on February 1, 2025, you never know what could happen.

Will Brock Lesnar ever return to WWE?

It does not appear that Lesnar will be returning to WWE, at least anytime soon. He was seemingly linked to the Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit in January 2024, causing him to be pulled from the Royal Rumble match.

While he has not been seen on WWE TV since August 2023, he has been mentioned by superstars and commentators. But it is unclear if these will ever lead to a return.

His former advocate, Paul Heyman, recently told ClutchPoints that he is unsure of Lesnar's future. “Brock Lesnar's a private man, a private beast,” Heyman said. “Should he wish to be in the public eye, he will be, and should he wish never to be seen again, you've seen the last of Brock Lesnar.”

Ultimately, only those at the top of WWE know what will happen with Lesnar. His last match was against Cody Rhodes at the 2023 SummerSlam. Despite losing, he showed sportsmanship after the match, raising Rhodes' hand.

His 2021 return

He was in the middle of his latest run in the company. Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE at SummerSlam in 2021, confronting Roman Reigns after the Tribal Chief beat John Cena.

They then had a trilogy of matches, concluding one year later at the 2022 SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match. He then moved on to have brief feuds with Bobby Lashley and Omos before setting his sights on Rhodes.

Throughout his career, Lesnar has accomplished nearly everything imaginable in WWE. He is a 10-time world champion, a King of the Ring (2002) winner, and has also won two Royal Rumbles. In 2019, Lesnar won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match as well.

But all good things come to an end. There now appears to be a strong chance Lesnar is never seen in WWE again from the sounds of the recent report.