After officially becoming the first performer in WWE history to win a main event of RAW on Netflix, CM Punk was feeling himself in Los Angeles.

He got the crowd cheering his name, let it be known that his mind is sharp even as his physicality begins to fade, and, while scarfing down Dunkin' Donuts during the show's media scrum, Punker let it be known that he has plans for the future too, as this is far from the peak of his current WWE run.

But could those plans include a match with two of the greatest stars in WWE history, The Rock or Cena? Well, after the show, the “Best in the World” weighed in on that idea, noting that while he'd like a belt for his trouble, a “fat paycheck” would pique his interest too.

“I think I want gold around my waist. But those two names come with big fat paychecks, so I'm not gonna say no to it. It could be interesting. I wouldn't say no to it, I'm into the big, high pressure money situations,” Punker declared via 411 Mania. “I think that's when I come alive. I definitely owe The Rock; I definitely owe John. I would welcome both of them with open arms. I saw John, passed in him the hallway. He looked a little tired; he looked like he needed to go to sleep. So I'm sure I'll see him in Indianapolis.”

Go to sleep, huh? Like Punk's finishing move? Very interesting, very interesting indeed.

CM Punk doesn't believe he needs to main event WrestleMania

Elsewhere in his media scrum, CM Punk was asked if main eventing WrestleMania is still a bucket list goal for his career. While yes, he would still like to, he doesn't believe his career will be defined by the accomplishment, as he's already Hall of Fame-bound either way.

“While I think you would be foolish to say that it doesn't matter. I would also feel its foolish to hold me to the same ideas and things that I said 10-12 years ago. A lot of other people think that maybe I need to main-event WrestleMania to solidify anything I've ever done. I could have never come back here and had a Hall of Fame career,” CM Punk explained via Fightful.

“If that opportunity arises, I'm not going to shy away from it, because it scares the hell out of me, frankly. If your dreams don't scare you, you need to find bigger ones. Main eventing the first Raw on Netflix is a pretty big deal, though. Nobody else can say they did that. I want people in the locker room to feel the way I did. I want people to look at me and go, ‘That should be me. I want that opportunity. I want that situation. I want that high-pressure match.' Pressure will absolutely make diamonds, and there are too many talented people in that locker room to be complacent.”

With two nights of WrestleMania on the books for the foreseeable future and Punk clearly being pushed to the moon as one of WWE's biggest stars, the chances of main eventing the “Showcase of the Immortals” feels pretty high, be that in 2025 of a year or two down the line. Punk in the Hall of Fame? Barring another pipe bomb, that feels like a borderline guarantee.