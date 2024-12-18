It sounds like CM Punk may finally get his wish since returning to WWE and main event WrestleMania 41. Or, at least, compete for a world championship.

In a recent Q&A for WrestleVotes (Patreon subscription required), Bill Apter talked about Punk's status for the Showcase of the Immortals. Reportedly, WWE wants Punk “involved in a world title match.”

Now, the current world champions are the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Of course, those titles could change hands at any time. Rhodes is currently in a feud with Kevin Owens, while Gunther is fresh off a title defense against Damian Priest and Finn Bálor.

Apter also mentioned he isn't sure which belt Punk will go after. He doesn't necessarily think it will be against Rhodes but never say never.

All signs point to Punk being involved in a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. They recently brawled on Monday Night RAWand are set to have a match when RAW goes to Netflix on January 6.

However, most feuds in WWE last more than one match. Punk was recently involved in a heated feud with Drew McIntyre that went for three matches. Perhaps Rollins or CM Punk will win the Undisputed WWE Championship and go into WrestleMania 41 holding the belt for their match.

CM Punk's WWE return

At the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Punk made his return to WWE after almost a decade. He left on bad terms in 2014 before retiring from professional wrestling.

During his time away, Punk tried his hand at MMA, competing in two fights in UFC. He later made his return to professional wrestling in 2021, debuting in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

His tenure in AEW lasted until 2023. He left the company on controversial terms before rejoining WWE. His final match was against Samoa Joe at the 2023 All In in PPV August.

Since his WWE return, Punk has become one of the top stars on RAW. He competed in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match but was injured by Drew McIntyre.

This ignited a feud between the two. While Punk was on the shelf for six months, he continued to attack McIntyre, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship several times.

They finally had a match at the SummerSlam PLE in August 2024. Rollins was the special guest referee and inadvertently cost Punk the match.

Luckily, Punk turned things around in his feud with McIntyre. He won the subsequent two matches at Bash in Berlin and Bad Blood. The feud concluded with a Hell in a Cell match at the latter PLE.

Shortly after, Punk teamed with the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn) in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.