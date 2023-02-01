Cody Rhodes grew up with the wrestling business in his blood. Rhodes has been competing for 15+ years and has gone up against some of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Throughout his in-ring career, Rhodes has wrestled for almost every major wrestling company in the world. These companies include WWE, AEW, ROH, NWA, and NJPW. It’s safe to say that Rhodes has experienced a lot and has gone up against some of the best wrestlers in the world.

Since returning to WWE last year at WrestleMania, The American Nightmare hasn’t been able to get his hands on too many wrestlers on the roster. After making his much-anticipated return to the company, Rhodes suffered a torn pec that left him on the sidelines for over seven months. Although he hasn’t been back for too long, his absence was felt during those seven months. Now that he’s back and healthy, Rhodes can make up for lost time and compete against wrestlers he may have never faced before or hasn’t faced in some time. Cody Rhodes is a major star who can work with anybody and make a great story out of it.

During a recent appearance on theImpaulsive podcast, Cody Rhodes praised one wrestler with whom he has been fortunate enough to share the ring since being back in WWE. That wrestler is none other than Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

“I mean, this is Seth who, he’s won every title known to man. He’s in my book. I have my three top wrestlers and I try not to be in just our WWE bubble. I tried to look everywhere, and I’ve wrestled everybody. I think he’s, I always say he’s top three. He’s incredible, unreal.”

It’s fair to say that Cody Rhodes has a world of respect for Seth Rollins. Think of this: Cody Rhodes returned to WWE last year after leaving AEW, which many view as WWE’s competition. Although Rhodes is originally from WWE, he was an outsider who was coming back into the WWE bubble at the time. Seth Rollins has been a top star in WWE since he entered the scene in 2012. Besides Roman Reigns and maybe a few other top guys, Rollins has been the face of the company. Rollins is the most reliable star on the roster who can go out and give you a five-star performance and put over just about anybody. When you think of WWE, you think of Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes needed a significant match for his return at WrestleMania. Rhodes needed to face and defeat a main event superstar and cement himself as a top guy in the company. WWE trusted Seth Rollins for this task. Not only did Rollins put over Rhodes at WrestleMania, but he also put him over THREE TIMES last year! Rollins is arguably the best wrestler in WWE, and for him to go 0-3 against Rhodes, who, again, was coming from AEW, says a lot about him. It also says a lot when all those losses did nothing to hurt his character and what people think of him. If anything, it made fans respect him more.

I want to use this article to give Seth Rollins his flowers. There are many talented wrestlers today, but you can’t come up with a list of the greatest in the world without mentioning Seth “Freakin” Rollins. He can take any character and make it the best thing on television. You can ask Rollins to go out and compete against anybody, and he’ll make them look like a star. Look at what he’s doing with Austin Theory currently. Rollins is head and shoulders ahead of Theory, but he has been putting him over in hopes of making him a bigger star one day. That’s sacrifice, and that’s what one of the best wrestlers in the world does.

The only thing missing is a Seth Rollins world championship reign. Seth Rollins is at the top of the list when you think of wrestlers who deserve a run with the world title. He has put on some of the best work in his career over the last few years and hasn’t been adequately rewarded for it. He has stayed relevant and has been a part of some of the biggest stories in the company, but he hasn’t held a world title in over three years. Seth Rollins is more than due for a world title win, and after WrestleMania is over and done with, I’m hoping Rollins gets what he deserves. Wouldn’t it be cool if Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes fought for the WWE Championship this year?

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to DJohn’snd John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!