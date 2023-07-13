After coming up short in every single match he's wrestled on WWE television in 2023, The Miz finally landed in the winner's column on Monday Night RAW when he secured a pinfall victory over Tommaso Ciampa with a little help from Bronson Reed, who was technically allowed to help out in the no-disqualifications match.

Stopping by RAW Talk to discuss the match with Byron Saxton wanted fans to know what anyone can do anything including naming himself the “toughest man in WWE.”

“I’m a winner! I’m a winner! I’m a winner, you hear me? Does everybody in the locker room? Does everybody in this arena hear me? I am a winner! You can do anything, Byron, anything,” The Miz said. “I got the best version of Ciampa, I gave him the best version of me, and who came out on top? Me, because I am a winner. I went through a table! I went through chairs! I got the announcer’s panel! Barricade after barricade after barricade. Look at my back, get a close up. Bumps, bruises, bleeding, it doesn’t matter. I am the toughest man in WWE. Maybe Ciampa was right, he lit a little spark under me and that’s exactly what happened. So everybody in the WWE is on announcement: I am a winner and I am back. And now I’m going golfing. Do you golf Byron? No, no you don’t, because you’re not cool. You don’t get to celebrate your wins like I do. Because I’m The Miz and I’m awesome.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Forget the caveats, forget the asterisks, The Miz is a winner, and no one can take that away… at least until he takes his next loss, maybe even from Ciampa in a good old-fashioned rubber match.