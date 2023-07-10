After exchanging words and blows for weeks now, The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa have seemingly said all they need to say in the lead-up to a No Disqualifications match on RAW. One way or another, this feud will be finished, and if the WWE Universe is lucky, bother performers will move on to bigger and better things in the not-too-distant future.

And yet, if there's one thing Ciampa does better than almost anyone in the WWE Universe, it's talk, so as the production department set up the KeyBank Center in Buffalo for the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the “Blackheart” decided to leave Miz with one final message to ruminate on before their brawl.

“I have heard everything that The Miz has had to say,” Tommaso Ciampa declared. “‘The last person to call me a coward is gone, I am the veteran, I’m holding a royal flush,' well you can take your royal flush and stick it where the sun don’t shine. You wanna deal some cards? Well, you’re dealing with the Joker, and I ain’t here to play no game; I’m here to take over the game. Tonight, no disqualifications, the city of lights, the Queen City, the city of no illusion, because here, they tell it like it is. Well Buffalo, New York, tonight will be my playground. And The Miz, tonight, you will be my-.”

Goodness gracious, can anyone cut a more fiery, off-the-cuff promo than Ciampa? He kept the cards metaphor going, ran through not one, not two, but three nicknames for Buffalo, and even left a fun cliffhanger as to what he will make The Miz tonight, even if fans can get a pretty good idea based on the contest. All in all, A+ stuff from the #DIY member.