After watching her faction, the lWo, suffer a loss at the hand of The Judgement Day via a well-placed South of Heaven by Damian Priest on Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega made her way to the back for a conversation with Adam Pearce in pursuit of one thing and one thing only: bringing championship gold back to the Rey Mysterio-incorporated faction.

“Listen, next week is the WWE Draft,” Zelina Vega told Pearce. “Now I really don’t know what the draft has in store for me and I can’t really control where I end up, but what I can control is what I do right now. With everything that The Judgement Day has been pulling since WrestleMania, I want to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Backlash.

“Adam listen, I know what you’re thinking; she’s Rhea ‘Bloody’ Ripley. But with Backlash being hosted by Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico, and mind you, I am the only female Puerto Rican on the roster, I have to fight and represent for mi gente. And listen, I have been told all of my life how I’m not good enough because of my height, so I have something to prove and in Puerto Rico no less. I am ready.”

With the match officially made official before the main event of SmackDown, it looks like Vega will get her wish and have a chance to add the SmackDown Women’s Championship to her resume in Puerto Rico, no less. While Vega has never wrestled for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to this point in her career, all it takes is one wrong move and three seconds to end Ripley’s championship reign before it even begins.