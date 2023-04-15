A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

While Xavier Woods was riding high after securing a surprise win over LA Knight on Smackdown, “The Megastar” was walking to the back feeling dejected… at least until Megan Morant of the SmackDown LowDown decided to ask the former Million Dollar Champion why he wasn’t able to “get the job done” in his match. Needless to say, using his catchphrase against him didn’t sit too well with Knight, who felt the need to point out that the future is still incredibly bright for the person everyone’s talking about, LA Knight.

“Is that what you saw? Knight asked. ‘I talk a big game?’ You know what? This is my game, that’s how this goes down. You want to talk about ‘I didn’t get the job done?’ You’ve got the same eyes as this referee has out there! She catches me with a handful of tights, good for her, but she couldn’t catch it when Xavier Woods pulled; how convenient! How convenient that she couldn’t do it when Xavier Woods does it. And here I am, I get to walk the walk of shame, ain’t that right? Nah Nah!”

“But here’s the deal, the draft’s coming up, right around the corner. Am I gonna be on RAW? Am I gonna be on SmackDown? Am I gonna be omnipresent, anywhere I want to be? The bottom line is, I am the fastest-rising star in SmackDown today, a lot of people want to call me the Megastar. Call me what you want, but just make sure to call me LA Knight. Yeah!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Is LA Knight? is he the fastest-rising star in SmackDown? I mean, his win-loss record certainly doesn’t reflect that, but as Konnan pointed out on his podcast, but you can’t block out the shine of a star forever, especially when it comes to a “Megastar.”