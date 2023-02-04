After watching Natalya rip off a surprising win on SmackDown to secure a spot in the Elimination Chamber, Liv Morgan decided to congratulate the WWE veteran for her accomplishment before warning her just how physically violent the “Premium Live Event’s” signature event can be.

“You might find this hard to believe, but I’m actually so happy for Natalya, she just came off of this insane broken nose injury, stepped into that Fatal Fourway, and won just like the boat that she is,” Morgan said. “And plus, Elimination Chamber is in Canada, her home country, I’m sure she’s going to be the hometown hero, yay! But Natalya did not last in the Women’s Royal Rumble match for one hour and outlast 28 other women. Natalya has not been in the most women’s Elimination Chamber matches in history. No, that’s me. And let me tell you something about the Elimination Chamber, there is nothing fun about that match. I’ve actually never been in more pain in my whole, entire, life. But call me crazy, I just live for that feeling, that steel against my skin.”

As a veteran of the Elimination Chamber match, Morgan knows a thing or two about facing multiple women at the same time inside the steel structure. With a big-time moral victory at the Royal Rumble under her belt, who but Morgan is more likely to secure a win at the chamber and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39 in a match against Bianca Belair on the “Show of Shows.”