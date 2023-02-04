When Shayna Baszler broke Natalya’s nose on WWE SmackDown, it created some serious ill-will between the two female submission specialists. Natalya was out of action for two months, had to get corrective surgery, and was absent from television as a result, which, considering how many years the survivor of the Hart Dungeon has left in the ring, is a cruel twist of fate.

So naturally, when Adam Pearce booked the duo for a match to decide on a participant for the Elimination Chamber, a show being run in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, fans knew they were going to get their best from Natalya, especially after looking fully back at the Royal Rumble nearly one week prior.

Working a match that also featured Zelena Vega and Shotzi, Natalya, and Baszler went at it early and often during the mid-card match, but in the end, it was the manager of Legado Del Fantasma who earned the brunt of Nattie’s ire, tapping out to her uncle’s signature move, the Sharpshooter, despite looking a tad confused as to which part of the body the move is supposed to hurt.

With Natalya headed back to Canada for a match against Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez, it’ll be interesting to see which performer is able to go the distance and secure a match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. But first, WWE has to settle on the final entrant in the match, which will be decided on RAW with another four-way match between as-of-yet unqualified superstars.