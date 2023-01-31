Though she didn’t make an appearance on the first edition of RAW post-Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair sent in a video package to the fine folks at WWE to let the rest of the women in the locker room know that she’s ready to take on any challenger who’s willing to put in the work.

“Now, for as much as I’m looking forward to the future, I didn’t get to where I am by ignoring the past,” Belair said. “And for over 300 days, well, the past has been pretty good to me. But you only get out what you put in, and at the Royal Rumble, I put Alexa Bliss to work. I did exactly what I said I was gonna do, and since my face is still intact, I guess it’s safe to say I showed Alexa Bliss why I’m the toughest in WWE. But now looking forward, I want to get in the ring with the best. And after winning the Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley, she earned every right to call herself one of the best. And truthfully, I would love to face Rhea Ripley one-on-one after seeing how she dominated in that ring, but do you know what? I have to respect her decision to want to face Charlotte Flair because I know that root’s deeper than just wanting to have a good match.”

“So it’s all good. It is all good, because I still have an opportunity to contest with the best that WWE has to offer. Now we have six women entering to compete inside the Elimination Chamber match and the winner of that match is going to face me for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Now Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, and Asuka, they’ve all set the bar as former champions and I can’t wait to see who qualifies to join them but no matter who wins, oh I’m ready to put that title on the line and put that work in to remain your RAW Women’s Champion.”

Who will go the distance and become Belair’s opponent at WrestleMania? Will Liv Morgan build off of her strong efforts in the Royal Rumble to endure the challenges of the Chamber? Will Rodriquez power through it or Cross manically pursue a win by any means necessary? And what about Asuka? She’s already creeped the heck out of Carmella with her Icee spit, will she prove to be the toughest task placed in the way of Belair’s forever-reign yet? Well, considering how many glass ceilings Belair has crashed through already in her career, it’s hard to imagine she wouldn’t be a favorite in any match, regardless of the foe.

EXCLUSIVE: #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE is looking forward to #WWEChamber on the Road to #WrestleMania! Who will challenge the EST on the Grandest Stage of Them All? pic.twitter.com/tVSc13kLvS — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2023

Bianca Belair is in rarified air in WWE.

Bianca Belair’s current title reign is 304 days long. While it isn’t the longest title reign in the company right now – that belongs to Roman Reigns – and isn’t the longest run by a woman in WWE history, it is the longest single title reign by a black performer in the promotion’s history, with no other performer reaching 200 days.

When asked about how it feels to set such an inspiring bit of history, Belair declared to the fine folks at Cageside Seats that she is happy to break through the door, especially if it stays open behind her.

“It means a lot to me,” Belair said. “It’s just like the Royal Rumble. When I won the Royal Rumble, I think it was Kayla Braxton that came up to me, she’s like, I know you just made history. You’re the first Black female, the first Black person behind The Rock to win the Royal Rumble. And I was like, wow, just going after my dreams I’m making history — without even knowing or trying.”

Expanding on her unique spot in WWE further, Belair discussed how important it is to believe in yourself and pursue your dreams, even if they haven’t been accomplished before.

“You just want that to be inspiration for other people,” Belair said. “Just go after your dreams and you can be history, you can make history. You don’t have to go on the history books to find it. You are history yourself. But it means a lot to me. I always feel like representation is so important and I’m happy to be the first person to go over 200 days. I’m happy to be the second Black person to win a Royal Rumble, the first Black female to main event WrestleMania.”

“I’ll be so excited when it’s just the norm, you know? And we don’t have to keep celebrating these firsts, but it’s really cool to be like the first to make it past 200 days. And it’s an honor and I just wanna do it right.”