After having to sit through a minor interruption that featured Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes going to war ahead of their forthcoming match at Backlash, the WWE Draft continued on, with four more acts finding their new WWE homes.

First came the final champions available in the draft, with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, being drafted onto RAW. Does this mean the duo will be exclusively tethered to be Red Brand like Roman Reigns? Or will they instead be allowed to roam, continuing to defend their belts across both brands?

While he didn’t learn the answer to that question, fans did find out who went 10th overall on Day 2, with a WWE Grand Slam Champion, Asuka, joining Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair on SmackDown. After toiling away on the Red Brand since losing her strap to Rhea Ripley in 2021, maybe Asuka will return to the winner’s circle as a singles star on SmackDown?

With pick three, RAW decided to add another tag team to their rotation, with New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, returning to RAW following a stint on SmackDown. Does this mean WWE fans will get to see another match between Woods and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship? Potentially so, but one match fans probably won’t get to see is Gunther versus Sheamus as he and the rest of the Brawling Brutes were drafted to SmackDown, where they will remain alongside Wade Barrett and not many other Europan stars, as Drew McIntyre is heading to RAW, too. Oh well, with a few more rounds left to draft, maybe Sheamus will land a few new foes, too.