A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After spending the better part of a week hyping himself and the rest of the WWE Universe up for his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther, Xavier Woods found himself on the losing side of the bout when the referee hit the 1-2-3 and raised “The Ring General’s” hand after his 10th-straight successful title defense.

Asked by Kayla Braxton backstage about his misfortune for a WWE digital exclusive, Woods expressed uncertainty about his future.

“Kayla, this was my shot,” Xavier Woods noted. “I haven’t had a shot at the Intercontinental Championship since I’ve been here. I got here in 2010; it’s 2023. I had one shot at Gunther; I had one shot to become champion, and I failed. And I didn’t do it; I have no Kofi here, I have no (Big) E here; we’re all about the power of positivity, but it’s not always easy, Kayla. I don’t know what to do next… besides move forward. And what is moving forward? I have no idea. But shots like this for me, specifically, guys like me, come once in a career, apparently. So I don’t know if I’ll ever get a shot at that again!

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“So yes, Gunther won, Gunther’s the Intercontinental Champion, I am not. So we go to work.”

In a way, you really have to feel for Woods, as he really doesn’t get many chances to show his efforts as a singles wrestler and ultimately failed in this efforts despite leaving it all in the ring. With the other two members of the New Day currently on ice as they recover from surgeries, it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the former King.