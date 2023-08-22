After watching Gunther take his first singles loss on the WWE main roster to Chad Gable, Ludwig Kaiser vowed to do everything in his power to make sure the leader of Imperium didn't have to turn in his Intercontinental Championship to Alpha Academy in the future.

But how would he do it? Would Kaiser use his forthcoming match against Gable to inflict some damage even if he doesn't come out with the 1-2-3 at the end of the match? Or did the son of Axel Dieter have something else up his sleeve?

As it turns out, Kaiser's plan involves hitting Alpha Academy where it hurts: in the heart.

After noticing Maxxine Dupri walking around the backstage area after RAW went off the air, Kaiser approached her with a proposition a bit more nuanced than his typical flirtation.

“What a funny coincidence, Madam Maxxine,” Ludwig Kaiser said.

“For the third time, I will not be joining your pathetic little posse,” Maxxine Durpi responded.

“Okay, okay, I mean, I get it,” Kaiser responded. “The only thing that you don't understand yet is that a beautiful flower cannot blossom in a mud pit, that's all… You're so naive Maxxine, don't you see it? Don't you get it? They're just using you. They're using all that spotlight that you give them. I mean Chad Gable, he might get another chance at the Intercontinental Championship, but not next week, because next week, I am going to need all of that spotlight ringside when I am going to beat Chad Gable so you can witness some European elegance up close.”

Seemingly intrigued, Dupri fired back with a bit less passion than usual.

“Oh, I'll be ringside, I will be out there to watch Coach Gable beat you, just like he beat your miserable little friend Gunther, bye.” Dupri declared.

Welp, that's that, right? Dupri is definitely staying with Alpha Academy over joining Imperium? Maybe yes, maybe no, but don't be surprised if the former leader of the Maxximum Male Models plays more of a role in the next match between Gable and Gunther than she did in the first.