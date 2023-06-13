After taking a loss to Damian Priest that was only compounded by a post-match beatdown at the hands of Imperium, Matt Riddle wasn't feeling too hot. Still, ever the professional, “The Original Bro” was willing to take part in a WWE Digital Exclusive segment to discuss his plans for the future with Byron Saxton.

“Well, I’m a little down, to say the least. You know, it was already hard enough losing that match to Damian Priest and knowing I’m not going into the Monet in the Bank Ladder match, but then to have Gunther come out and add insult to injury isn’t cool.” Matt Riddle said.

“And thinking about not being at Money in the Bank isn’t too cool, but I don’t know, maybe there’s another way I can get to London at Money in the Bank. You know, if Gunther wants to poke fun at me, make fun of me, beat me while I’m down, maybe I give him a little taste of his own medicine.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With all six spots in the Money in the Bank Ladder match already spoken for, Riddle will have to look for an alternative path to London if he wants to land a paying spot at the O2 card. If, however, Riddle simply wants to make sure Gunther has a bad return to England, where he worked some of the best matches of his 900-plus day reign as the NXT UK Champion, he doesn't so much as have to book a match for the show but instead, simply secure a backstage pass for the show. From there, shenanigans can ensue.