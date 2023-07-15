After watching Bayley secure a relatively easy win on SmackDown in her first match against Zelina Vega since Money in the Bank, Shotzi took over the Titantron to deliver a message to the “Role Model” following a brutal assault that left her with a lock of hair sheered straight off.

“When Bayley held me down and cut my hair, you probably thought that cutting my hair would intimidate me, scare me,” Shotzi said. “You probably think you have some sort of control over me. Do I look scared to you? Do I look like somebody you can control? Do I!? Maybe I am a little weird, but I’m also in control and I want to show you just how chaotic I really am. I’m in control. Do I look scared to you? I’m not scared, you’re scared! I’m in control! Maybe I am a little weird.”

Sitting in the middle of the shot with all of her hair sprinkled around her like confetti, WWE cut back to the main feed and showed fans the looks of sheer shock on Bayley and IYO SKY's faces, all the while fans in the arena and on social media wondered what in the Sam Heck they just witnessed. Is Shotzi truly in control? Is her shaving her hair a sign of emotional maturity, as a regular Phoenix rising from the ashes, or has she simply flown off the deep end, with years of hair growth needed to get back to the look fans are used to? I guess the WWE Universe will find out soon enough.