After taking a loss to IYO SKY on SmackDown in a qualifying match to decide on a participant in the open contract Ladder match, Shotzi will not be wrestling at Money in the Bank, at least not unless she can book a title match with Rhea Ripley or pick up a shift as a referee.

… or will she?

That's right, after being embarrassed by Damage CTRL for months, Shotzi decided to confront Bayley and SKY and challenge the former to a match on a future SmackDown, where the winner gets to take part in the MitB Ladder match.

Stopping by the SmackDown LowDown to discuss her strategy, Shotzi explained to Megan Morant why she laid out the challenge and what a win at the O2 would mean for her career.

“You’re right, you don’t always get another opportunity in life, but I needed this opportunity,” Shotzi said. “Look at the Money in the Bank match, it changes lives. It puts you at the top of a pedestal, it puts you at the top of the mountain. It brings you one step closer to becoming champion,” Shotzi said.

“And how sweet would it be if after everything Bayley and IYO have put me through, bullying me, picking on me every single week, it’s going to feel so good when I climb up that ladder and become Miss Money in the Bank?”

Can Shotzi overcome the odds, go the distance, and become the next Miss Money in the Bank? If she can, it will create a truly special unique story that really does put her on the top of the mountain.