Next Monday, for the first time since January 11th, 1993, there will not be an episode of RAW airing on network television.

That's right; whether it aired on USA Network, Spike TV, USA Network, again, or even the rare occasion when it was kicked to SyFy Channel for one reason or another, RAW will be coming to fans around the world from its new home on Netflix, where it will be shown weekly for the foreseeable future.

Running through all of the memories throughout the two-hour broadcast, including a lengthy video packaged fill to the brim with long-gone talents like Matt Cardona, Chris Jericho, Mercedes Mone, and more, WWE closed out the show with the moment fans had been waiting for: a showdown between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Finally, after weeks of duking it out on the mic in their own separate promos, the duo would finally get to address each other one final time before they actually got down to business in Los Angeles.

Rollins fired first, reminding fans how far they have collectiely come together while Punk was away only worrying about himself. This, understandably, got the “Best in the World's” goat, with the “Second City Saint” marching down to the ring to fire back at Rollins, reminding him that he quit because of Vince McMahon, who always really liked the “Revolutionary” because he was a corporate bootlicker.

A solid burn? You bet, but Rollins took things up a notch, reminding Punker that he only cared about himself, not WWE, and even took money from the competition to try to hurt the promotion and, by extension, its fans. Punker, by Rollins' estimation, is a “cancer,” and as a result, he needs to be cut out, as cancers notoriously don't get better on their own.

Was this a good way to close out RAW‘s run on television? Eh, probably so, with the only thing really making it better being a physical battle breaking out between the duo as the locker room clears out to keep them apart. RAW has always been a place for wrestling, sure, but fighting happens a ton on the show, too, as did incredible promos cut by impassioned performers who want to get their point across ahead of the big match.

So, what will RAW‘s legacy be on television? Well, it certainly set the stage for what wrestling became, as there would be no SmackDown, NXT, AEW, TNA, or beyond without the show succeeding for over 30 years. While it wasn't always perfect, it was a perfect starting point for what the sport would become and what it will become now that it's moving to Netflix. And the best part? With SmackDown now on USA, fans of the show who don't have internet access can still enjoy their weekly wrestling on the same network; it will only be happening on a different night with slightly different talent on either show.