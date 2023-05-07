A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Seth Rollins is a big, bad dude; he’s secured wins over basically every performer on the WWE main roster over the last decade or so via his impressive in-ring efforts, his wits, and his brutality, and might just be the favorite to win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. But what happens when you place Rollins in the ring with a mountain of a man like Omos at Backlash, who could barely be moved around by “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, at WrestleMania 39? Well, let’s just say “The Visionary” has to get creative in order to come out of the match on top.

This match had an interesting angle, with Rollins attempting to finish off Omos with the Curb Stomp, but the move had a diminished effect on “The Nigerian Giant” due to his massive size. Rollins’ first attempt was blocked, which seems like it shouldn’t even be possible, but as the match went on, “The Monday Night Messiah” kept his efforts up, even if two stomps in quick succession only garnered him a two count. Still, Rollins is nothing if not crafty, and after eliminating MVP, he hit his opponent with an Avalanche Curb Stomp, or a Super Curb Stomp, in the words of Michael Cole, to secure the win.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Was this finish sort of a play on Lesnar’s win at WrestleMania 39? In a way, yes, but Rollins is a better worker than Lesnar so this result was far more compelling. Get ready to see Rollins competing for the World Heavyweight Championship, folks, because this win just made him a heavy favorite.