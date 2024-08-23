Pat McAfee is officially on a hiatus from his WWE commentary duties as he prepares for another season with the ESPN College GameDay crew. He is still entrenched in the industry, however.

The former All-Pro NFL punter aired The Pat McAfee Show at the famous J.R. Mahon's pub in Dublin, Ireland in anticipation of Saturday's Week Zero clash between No. 10 Florida State and Georgia Tech, and he made sure to fly in one of his co-workers. WWE fan favorite and hometown hero Sheamus was working the bar on Friday, looking to be right in his element.

The future Hall of Famer soaked up all the excitement as he was greeted with chants of “you should be champion.” Whether he is putting on banger after banger, smashing an opponents chest with 10 beats of The Bodhran or handing out pints of Guinness, Sheamus usually commands the room.

Sheamus is not just beloved in Ireland

Sheamus is one of the most decorated and accomplished wrestlers of his era and has managed to remain an important part of WWE programming for a decade and a half. Although he is unlikely to wear the ultimate gold around his waist again, fans are hopeful the 46-year-old can cross off the last remaining major milestone on his career checklist– winning the Intercontinental Championship.

The storied title is currently held by rising superstar Bron Breakker, but Sheamus is a reasonable candidate to be the one to dethrone him down the road. If and when The Celtic Warrior does hoist that belt above his head, the crowd is going to explode.

For now, though, he is helping Pat McAfee and his mates get accustomed to Dublin. ESPN desperately hopes that the highly popular television personality will be able to make it to the season premiere of College GameDay on Saturday, so Sheamus might have to reel him in.

But either way, the fans on site and watching at home should be in for a wild ride. The party goes on.