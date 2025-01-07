Now that the WWE's Monday Night RAW is on Netflix, Superstars have more room to curse. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Drew McIntyre, two of WWE's biggest stars, enjoyed this freedom in a new video.

In a clip posted on social media, The Rock and McIntyre are seen backstage at RAW. McIntyre asks if they can curse since they are on Netflix, pulling out almost every word imaginable. Even the “Final Boss” seemed surprised at the words he said.

“Oh, we're [on] Netflix now? F**k, s**t p***y,” McIntyre exclaimed. “He's on the board, it's fine! He's the boss!”

WWE stars The Rock and Drew McIntyre have history. When McIntyre signed his latest contract extension with WWE, The Rock celebrated him. The Scottish Warrior was gifted a Claymore sword from The Rock.

Were The Rock, Drew McIntyre on WWE's RAW premiere on Netflix?

Both The Rock and McIntyre were present for RAW's debut on Netflix. The former opened the show, delivering a heartfelt promo. During it, he even gave a shoutout to his former rival, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

He also mentioned his cousin, Roman Reigns, during it as well. After Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa to become the undisputed Tribal Chief, The Rock came out to congratulate him. He celebrated Reigns and, to the surprise of most, didn't turn on the OTC. This leaves the status of their eventual match in question.

Later in the show, McIntyre faced one of The Rock and Reigns' cousins, Jey Uso. They had a singles match, which Uso surprisingly won. He played possum before rolling McIntyre up for the pin.

The first RAW on Netflix featured a stacked card. John Cena also appeared to start his WWE farewell tour. During his promo, he declared for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Additionally, there was a Women's World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. After several months of chasing the title she relinquished, Ripley finally regained the Women's World Championship in dominant fashion.

In the main event, Seth Rollins and CM Punk had their highly-anticipated match. Their back-and-forth bout ended with Punk hitting two Go to Sleeps on Rollins. It appears that their feud is only beginning, as Rollins is unlikely to be satisfied after taking a clean loss.

The Netflix era is here after WWE's RAW spent almost two consecutive decades on USA Network. Not every show is going to be like the debut, but what a way to start the new era.