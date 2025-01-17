It looks like you can expect more WWE and TNA crossovers. The two companies have revealed a new multi-year partnership with one another.

The new deal was announced on Thursday, January 16, 2025. This new agreement is “aimed at creating unprecedented crossover opportunities” within both WWE and TNA.

Judging by the announcement, it sounds like it will mostly be WWE NXT stars and TNA stars that crossover. Still, this agreement grants access to “key” WWE and TNA programming, including NXT, TNA IMPACT!, and “select” PLEs and PPVs.

“This historic relationship demonstrates that collaboration and competition do not have to be mutually exclusive,” said Senior Vice President of Content & Distribution for TNA Wrestling and Anthem Sports & Entertainment Ariel Shnerer. “Our partnership allows the TNA Wrestling brand and its incredible athletes to reach a significantly wider audience, while giving WWE and NXT stars an opportunity to cross the line and gain valuable experience, as they join forces with one of the most talented rosters in professional wrestling today.

“The response to our collaboration over the past year has been tremendous and both companies have benefited, but the fans have reaped the greatest rewards from this talent crossover and working relationship,” Shnerer continued.

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels also weighed in. He seemed excited about this new venture.

“We look forward to growing and evolving our partnership with TNA Wrestling and its outstanding group of athletes by creating new opportunities to further the development of our talent and to elevate the viewer experience at home,” he said.

WWE and TNA's previous crossovers

WWE and TNA have already collaborated on several crossovers in the past. The biggest examples are TNA sars Jordynne Grace and Joe Henry coming to WWE.

In 2024, Grace made a surprise appearance in WWE's Women's Royal Rumble. She lasted over nine minutes before being eliminated by Bianca Belair.

She would later return to WWE in May 2024. Grace challenged NXT WOmen's Champion Roxanne Perez for the title at Battleground.

Months later, Grace held an open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Women's Championship. Sol Ruca, an NXT Superstar, answered the challenge, which ended in a no-contest. Grace also participated in a 10-woman tag team match in November 2024.

Additionally, Mickie James, a former WWE Superstar, participated in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. She was with TNA, who went by Impact Wrestling at the time and was acknowledged as the Impact Knockouts World Champion. That arguably opened the door for Grace and Hendry's later appearances.

Hendry made his surprise NXT debut in June 2024. Despite being eliminated immediately, Hendry returned and had several programs throughout the summer.