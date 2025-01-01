A new year is here, and could we see WWE's OTC, Roman Reigns, finally getting his dream match in 2025? He won't be the only superstar accomplishing their dreams if our list is right.

Roman Reigns finally gets his match against The Rock

Ever since Reigns became a singles star, everyone has been waiting for him to fight his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. While they have interacted several times in WWE, they are yet to have a match.

That will change in 2025. There are rumors that The Rock will not be available for WrestleMania 41, but don't believe everything you hear. He last showed up at the end of Bad Blood after Reigns teamed up with his former rival, Cody Rhodes.

The Final Boss' silent return set the stage for matchups against both Reigns and Rhodes. He may first attack the Undisputed WWE Champion and challenge him to a match, perhaps at the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025. This would pave the way for WWE to book the match they should have at WrestleMania 39.

I know that some may want to see The Rock vs. Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. We already got some form of that at WrestleMania XL in the main event of Night 1. While it wasn't a singles match, it offered lots of action between them.

Let Rhodes drop the title to the Final Boss at the Royal Rumble before Reigns wins the titular match type later that evening. Time is ticking on WWE's opportunities to do Roman Reigns vs. The Rock, and WrestleMania 41 is the only stage big enough for it.

Pull the trigger now while The Rock is still physically able to go in the ring. He proved his ability last year when he competed in a 45-minute tag team match. If anyone is going to get the best match out of him, it's Reigns.

Brock Lesnar does return to WWE

WWE fans have not seen Brock Lesnar since SummerSlam in August 2023. He was pulled from programming right before the Royal Rumble, which would have paved the way to his latest WrestleMania match.

This was due to him seemingly being linked to the Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit. Now, if the allegations are true, he should not ever come back to the company.

That said, WWE has been comfortable enough to keep him on their active roster on their website. Additionally, various Superstars and announcers have referenced him on WWE TV.

A surprise return at the 2025 Royal Rumble could be in the cards. If Lesnar were to return, matches against Gunther and Bron Breakker would be no-brainers.

He has done almost everything imaginable in WWE. So, if he never returned, he didn't leave anything on the table. However, seeing him have matches against the Ring General and Breakker would be amazing.

Ultimately, it comes down to WWE's investigation of the matter. Assuming he is in the clear, expect him to return to WWE at some point in 2025.

Rhea Ripley puts the Liv Morgan feud to bed early in 2025

The feud between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship has overstayed its welcome. Ripley vacated the championship after WrestleMania XL due to injury. Becky Lynch subsequently won it and lost it to Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring.

Ripley returned to action ahead of SummerSlam. She unsuccessfully challenged Morgan for the title at SummerSlam, as Dominik Mysterio turned on her.

While the double turn did add intrigue to the feud, WWE has dragged out the inevitable: Ripley regaining the Women's World Championship. She was in the midst of a potentially record-breaking title reign before her injury cut it short. I'd imagine WWE will want her to smash records with her next reign.

But if it doesn't happen soon, it may not be for the rest of 2025. That's why I think Ripley will finally dethrone Morgan when WWE's Monday Night RAW debuts on Netflix on January 6, 2025.

The feud has been fun, but it needs to end. Ripley losing means potentially dragging this out until WrestleMania 41, which seems impossible. WWE has already added as many wrinkles as possible, even adding Raquel Rodriguez into the fold.

Morgan's Women's World Championship reign will end on January 6. Then, Ripley can finally move on and have matches with new faces.

CM Punk gets his WWE wish

One of the only things CM Punk has yet to accomplish in WWE is competing in the main event of WrestleMania. Honestly, if WrestleMania was still a one-night event, I'm not sure he would get his main event in his second stint with the company.

However, making WrestleMania a two-night affair opens the door for two main events. Last year, Reigns and Rhodes were featured in both. I think that will change in 2025.

WrestleMania 41 will probably feature Roman Reigns vs. The Rock in the main event of Night 2. However, the first night should be main evented by Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

On the upcoming RAW debut on Netflix, Punk and Rollins will have their first match of their feud. It is unlikely that WWE will make this a one-and-done deal, especially with there being enough road to stretch it until April's WrestleMania 41.

The one thing the feud would need to main event is a world championship. Gunther currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship. He could realistically drop it to either Punk or Rollins, who are both credible challengers.

The key will be for WWE to not completely disregarding Gunther's future. He can drop the title before WrestleMania 41 — another record-breaking title reign is not needed — but he should still look strong.

There is also a chance WWE builds Punk and Rollins enough that they have a non-title main event. Punk and Drew McIntyre arguably should have been the main event of Bad Blood. Their feud was the best thing in WWE in 2024, and if Punk and Rollins reach that level of intensity, the same case could be made for their rubber match at WrestleMania 41.