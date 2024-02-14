A WWE-UFC crossover?

With WrestleMania 40 rapidly approaching, so too is the one-year anniversary of WWE officially becoming a part of the TKO banner, an opportunity some assumed would open the door for wrestlers and UFC fighters to co-exist and maybe even cohabitate in a whole new wrestling world.

So far, that hasn't happened, as outside of the occasional cross-promotional opportunity and an MMA Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam, the two promotions have remained as they were before, minus, of course, all of the changes on the WWE side of things that should reshape the promotion well into the future.

And yet, there are a few wrestlers who would love to cross through that proverbial forbidden door, following in the footsteps of CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Rousey, including Julius Creed, who broke into professional wrestling after an incredible run in college wrestling as a member of the Duke Blue Devils. Discussing his potential desire to get into the octagon in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the older Creed brother revealed his “no regrets” mindset and desire to throw hands with anyone who wants some action.

“I had this idea driving down last night, ‘If I get a question on media day, I'm going to spin it as anybody that works for TKO or Endeavor can get it.' It's been a lifelong dream,” Julius Creed told Fightful. “I take a lot of pride in living my life, not to sound cliche, but no regrets. In a way, I look back, and I'm proud of everything I did. In 2020, when I decided to come back and wrestle again on the Olympic scene, my older brother said, ‘Are you sure you want to do that? It broke your heart. It was like the worst breakup you could go through.' I said yeah, because I can live with that again. I can live with knowing that I wasn't good enough on a given day. I don't think I can live without not knowing. I want to seek the truth. That's one of those things where I'm curious where I fall. Maybe I'll go out one time and take a fight and then go, ‘I know where I fall, and I don't want to do this ever again,' or maybe it's something I love. I want to live my life with no regrets.”

Whoa, a Creed crossover in UFC you say? Well, considering Julius is a 6-foot-3, 229-pound mountain of a man with a 108 – 39 collegiate wrestling record in the SEC, he's got all of the tools to be successful. Still, to really commit to becoming a UFC fighter, one needs to get in the gym and put in the world, which might be easier said than done, considering the schedule of a WWE wrestler. Would Julius be interested in making that jump? Maybe at some point, but probably not anytime soon.

Julius Creed isn't looking to leave WWE any time soon.

Discussing the possibility of a combination WWE/UFC event in the future, where Julius Creed could theoretically work both a wrestling match and a UFC fight, the older Creed Brother questioned the idea of such an event and if he'd be willing to make the jump any time soon, as there are simply too many activities he and Brutus have to accomplish on RAW.

“It seemed like it's so far-fetched. My time out at AKA with Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold, Cain Velasquez, I spent some time in Oklahoma City with Rafael Lovato Jr. I'm still in touch with a lot of those guys. The plan at the time was always like, ‘You can always make a big name at WWE and then come over to fight after, but if you fight, you can't always jump over,'” Julius Creed noted.

“Now that both are real possibilities and everything is coming to light. I remember 2018, I took a picture of Daniel Cormier, he had the UFC Light Heavyweight Title and a WWE Title at his house. I took a picture of them together and I said, ‘decisions.' When the TKO merger got announced, I reposted that again. My life has kind of come full circle, and it's maybe open doors that I thought were closed, and maybe they are open again. I'm super passionate about what I'm doing, I'm excited to be on the WWE front. There is a lot to accomplish in this world right now. If I did hop over too soon, I think I would have regrets on this front.”

After accomplishing pretty much everything a tag team could in NXT, the Creed Brothers officially made their debuts on RAW on November 6th, signing with the Red Brand alongside Ivy Nile. With some incredible upside and a desire to hold main roster gold on their mind, it's safe to say there's plenty for Julius Creed to accomplish before he starts looking for side quests to accomplish with TKO's other brand.