Though Booker T is a gainful employee of WWE, he isn't afraid to call it like it is when it comes to the product the promotion puts on the screen.

He's admitted he wasn't initially sold on performers like Wes Lee before getting to watch their work hands-on, noted he still isn't sold on Gable Steveson after his less-than-ideal match at The Great American Bash, and, on the most recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, he gave his thoughts on the MMA Rules match between Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, which earned a 1.5-star rating from Dave Meltzer as SummerSlam‘s worst match of the card. Though Booker wasn't that hard on the match, in the end, he felt as though the bout was more about a “bucket list” moment than fielding the best possible match.

“Of course it’s gonna be hard to go out there and have a match like that,” Booker T said via Wrestling Headlines. “But I think that was, I think it was a bucket list thing, more so than just a match. I think Shayna and Ronda definitely wanted to go out there and be able to mix it up on the grand stage of professional wrestling because, when I was reading, if it wasn’t for Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey wouldn’t have ever been introduced to the professional wrestling ring. So I think that has some significance as far as those two going out there and actually having that matched up some personal significance more than anything.”

While Booker T wasn't sold on Baszler's match with Rousey, he did appreciate the latter's impact on combat sports, as he feels as though she's done a “h*ll of a job” in WWE and beyond.

“I don’t know, man, but I saw her at the airport, leaving, and I gave her a big hug, you know what I mean?” Booker T noted. “And I saw Travis. Travis was pushing the baby. It was funny on daddy duty. Yeah. But, I don’t know, man. I don’t know if she’s leaving or not, but she’s done a h*ll of a job, you know, as far as the wrestling business goes. She definitely brought a lot of new fans to the WWE that we didn’t have before. No doubt you can’t question her star power or anything like that. Bonafide, bonafide. So if she is wrapping it up, man, you know, good luck to her future endeavors and whatever she’s gonna do, you know, in the future.”

Booker T isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer who has thanked Rousey for her impact on the sport, as Mick Foley also took to his Facebook account to celebrate her efforts. So if two all-time greats and counting appreciate what Rousey brought to the table, maybe fans should lighten up on her individual… idiosyncrasies and instead appreciate how she helped to elevate the division as a whole.

Booker T comments on Michael Cole's future in the commentary booth.

Elsewhere on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Michael Cole calling both of WWE's main roster show and how much longer he has left before he hands up the proverbial microphone.

While Booker admits that Cole may never choose to retire, he also believes that his days as a full-time commentator may soon be winding down.

“[Michael] Cole ain’t never gonna be able to retire. [laughs] He can forget about it,” Booker T said via 411 Mania. “You know, it’s hard finding the next Michael Cole, too. But you know, I’m glad in a lot of ways, but I’m perplexed in certain ways because I’m waiting on Vic [Joseph] to get his shot… I do understand wanting to have Michael Cole as a part of both brands. I do see that. I do know what Michael Cole wants to wind down as well, so I don’t know how long this thing is gonna last. But one thing I do know about Michael Cole is he’s a team player, man. He’s a soldier, and wherever he is needed, he’s gonna step up to the plate.”

After being hated for years for the simple sin of not being Jim Ross, Michael Cole has become the true voice of wrestling for an entire generation of fans who grew up watching him call literally thousands of episodes of RAW or SmackDown over his decades with the company. When the day eventually comes when Cole goes part-time, just works Premium Live Events, or outright retires, it will be a loss to the entire professional wrestling world.