After being jumped backstage and beaten down by the “King of Strong Style,” Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and his fiance, Samantha Irvin, stopped by The Bump to discuss their relationship, their favorite songs – and anime – and most importantly of all, what the heck is going on with the former IWGP World Champion.

Now, to Ricochet's credit, he tried to take the high road, but in the end, but in the end, he gets why Nakamura is fighting so hard to get noticed on RAW: Relevancy.

“Um, not to sound a specific way, but this is nothing new for Ricochet,” Ricochet said, speaking in the third person. “Ricochet has been getting jumped for five years now, that's how long I've been in the WWE, and people, for some reason, tend to find me when I least expect it and then they do what they need to do to prove a point or whatever it is, you know? And Shinsuke, obviously he's had a bit of bad luck I would say in these past couple months, whether it's Bronson beating him, or me beating him, or Seth beating him; someone's beating Shinsuke. So he's got to take it wherever he can get it, you know what I mean? So whether it's in backstage when no one's paying attention, that's what Shinsuke's gonna do.”

On paper, it's hard not to pick up what Ricochet is putting down; before turning heel and attacking Seth Rollins from behind, Nakamura was more or less irrelevant in the WWE Universe, working mid-card matches with no real storyline and ultimately losing almost as many matches as he wins, as his 51.4 win percentage, according to Cagematch, clearly proves. If Nakamura wants to try to use Ricochet as a launching pad to bigger and better things, that's his choice; how Ricochet decides to respond to it, however, is another thing entirely.

Ricochet is ready to finish his own fight on Monday Night.

Continuing his conversation with Megan Morant, Matt Camp and company on The Bump, Ricochet was asked if he has any issues with Shinsuke Nakamura, a possible reason for the backstage beating he received on RAW. To Ricochet's credit, the babyface said no, before noting that, at this point, Nakamura pretty much has issues with everyone, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that he was beaten up to prove a point.

“I mean maybe, I mean Shinsuke, I don't think anyone knows what Shinsuke's doing, I don't even know if Shinsuke really knows what he's doing, I think he's just kind of flying by the seat of his pants; he lost to Seth, so he's just kind of irrelevant, really,” Ricochet noted.

“But, I mean, he might be and I mean, one thing I'm not going to do is get stuck between their little spat, what they've got going on, the only reason I jumped in in the first place is because I know Rollins, he's already hurt, he's doing too much, hurt himself even more, he's trying to be the workhorse, as he calls himself, of the WWE, trying to carry it all on his own shoulders when really there's a bunch of guys and girls in the back who want to help out like me for example… And yeah, so that's a little something they've got going, so one thing I'm not gonna be doing is getting in the middle of that.”

Asked if he now has issues with Nakamura following his extracurricular beatdown on Monday Night RAW, Ricochet admitted that yeah, they do, but he's willing to deal with it in the ring next week.

“I mean, absolutely. I mean for me, it wasn't personal at all, whatsoever until what happened on Monday Night RAW,” Ricochet said. “Obviously that 100 percent made it personal for me specifically, so actually, there is some emotions, there is some anger I need to let out on Shinsuke again, I guess, because he obviously hasn't gotten the clue.”

Could Ricochet kill two birds with one stone and not only solve his Nakamura problem but also Rollins' problem too this Monday on RAW? Sure thing, Ricochet famously has a win over the “King of Strong Style” this year, and he has plenty of pedigree in professional wrestling both in AEW and outside of it. And, as an added bonus, if Ricochet secures the W, that'll likely make him the number one contender for Rollins' WWE World Heavy Weight Championship, too, which is an added bonus the “Human Highlight Reel” certainly wouldn't turn down.