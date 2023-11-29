After working through the stages of grief, Seth Rollins is ready to put the hypocrisy of CM Punk behind him on Monday Night RAW.

The final week of November has been anything but drama-free for Seth Rollins.

First, he had to worry about finding a final partner for his WarGames match at Survivor Series, then he had to hope that Randy Orton actually showed up, and then, just when it looked like everything was chill, he had to deal with the returning CM Punk, a performer he's described as a “cancer” in the past.

Factor in a failed attempt to put the issues behind him on a house show only to learn that Punk was heading to RAW to presumably keep causing him trouble, and suddenly, it looked like Rollins would never escape the “Best in the World” no matter how much he wanted to.

And yet, in his first segment on national television since Survivor Series, Rollins once again tried to put the “Second City Saint” behind him once and for all because, in his words, he has no time for hypocrites.

“Nashville! Welcome to Monday Night Rollins! I am a ‘Visionary,’ I am a ‘Revolutionary,’ I am Seth- (crowd cheers ‘Freakin’ Rollins,’ then chants CM Punk). Come on, come on, come on, come on, yeah, come on. Ah, is that all you got, CM Punk fans? Come on. Yeah, get it out of your system. Get it out of your system, cuz I’ll tell you what, I don’t wanna spend one more second, one more ounce of energy on that hypocrite. So instead of talking about somebody that don’t matter at all, why don’t we talk about the thing that matters the most. Why don’t we talk about the title that for the last six months, I have built into the most important championship in this entire industry,” Seth Rollins announced to the Nashville crowd.

“Now Nashville, I gotta be real with ya, two days out from WarGames I’m not feeling too good but, I’m starting to get the itch again. I’m starting to get the itch to be fighting champion again, and I went and saw Adam Pearce earlier this afternoon. He and I sat in his office for a little while, we starting talking about who I-”

Unfortunately – or fortunately, depending on your opinion – Rollins didn't have to go it alone any longer, as Drew McIntyre decided to join his Crown Jewel foe in the ring to discuss a potential rematch.

The World Heavyweight Champion breaks his silence on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/m3wofuIHPA — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2023

Seth Rollins tells Drew McIntyre to get in line for a title shot.

Marching down to the ring still looking like a member of Judgment Day's WarGames team, Drew McIntyre attempted to address his issues with Seth Rollins in order to garner a title rematch in a gentlemanly fashion.

“Now it’s been a crazy 48 hours around here, hasn’t it, buddy?” Drew McIntyre asked. “My goodness, people are talking about a lot of things, they’re even talking about us, even what happened outside of the ring but we know what’s most important: what happens inside this ring, and I want to take a moment and shake your hand and say ‘congratulations’ for the victory at WarGames. The Judgment Day told me they had a master plan, they promised Jey Uso on a silver platter. I didn’t get Jey Uso, and apparently their ‘master plan’ involved them losing the d*mn match. That was a h*ll of a plan. And Jey’s been driving me mental, mate, and I realized these past 48 hours, I gotta get refocused, I gotta put Jey on the back burner and focus on what’s most important, and what’ s most important is that World Heavyweight Championship right there. If you happen to remember what you told me before our world title match at Crown Jewel.

“(laughs) As a matter of fact, I do,” Seth Rollins replied. “I believe I told you that when I beat you, you have no one to blame but yourself, and I told you it was going to be the best thing that ever happened to you. Was I right?”

“You were 100% right,” McIntyre responded. “I have nobody to blame but myself for losing that match at Crown Jewel. I know you remember this point in the match, if anyone gets a chance to see it back, there was a point where I had you on the steps. I dropped that injured back on the apron, you rolled in the ring, and I could see in your eyes right there that you were finished. You were done. That’s where I’d strike with the claymore, but something came over me as I saw you writhing in pain trying to get up. Sympathy, compassion, I don’t know, thinking about you with your little girl backstage, I felt the urge that I had to tell you it’s okay. You’ve done a great job as world champion, but it’s over, and I took you by the face to tell you it’s over and what did you do? You slapped me right across the face, and I deserved that slap, because that loss was on me. Acting like that with Seth Rollins, you were always gonna win, and I realized to swim with sharks, I’ve gotta become the biggest shark of all. The compassion’s gone, the sympathy’s gone. Get lost, Jey Uso. I’m coming for that world title, and I want the d**n rematch.”

After taking a moment to assess the situation, Rollins responded.

“Drew, there’s one thing about you that I’ve always respected: It’s your honesty, and I gotta be honest with you right now,” Rollins noted “I do believe that you deserve a rematch. The problem is, I believe there might be a couple people who deserve a title opportunity a little bit more than you. And that, Nashville, is why I came out here tonight. I met with Adam Pearce, and I wanted to tell you guys that right here next week, I will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship live on Monday Night RAW.”

“You know what? You’re the champ,” McIntyre responded. “You call the shots. Do you mind if I ask who the match is with?”

“Alright,” Rollins responded. “Drew, I’m just gonna come out and say it. Next week I’m defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.”

Needless to say, this didn't sit too well with McIntyre, who headbutted Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship so hard he literally busted open his forehead on the belt. While Uso did come out for the save, it's safe to say McIntyre was not pleased with the revelation.

“Really? Is this personal?!” McIntyre asked. “Is this personal against me?! Jey Uso?! Jey Uso?! You know I beat him two weeks ago! You know I’m ahead of him in line! You know!”