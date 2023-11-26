After securing a huge WarGames win at Survivor Series, Seth Rollins had to be physically restrained after watching CM Punk return in Chicago.

When the opening notes of “Cult of Personality” hit following the finish of the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series, it got more than a few fans in and around the WWE Universe hyped as all heck about the return of CM Punk.

Suddenly, after being released on his wedding day, signing and being fired by AEW, and trolling just about everyone, the ultimate Prodigal Son returned to the company that made him into an international star, and no matter how this run shakes out, be it good, bad or indifferent, that will be remembered forever by fans across the professional wrestling world.

With that being said, Punk has never been a universally beloved performer, and when his music hit in the greater Chicagoland area, one person who was not excited to see him was Seth Rollins, who, well, reacted like this to the addition.

Seth is HEATED 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/j7IASuBZl5 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 26, 2023

Whoa, well, if you had money on Rollins going on a profanity-laidend rant at ringside before having to be held back by Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and the rest of his WWE coworkers in order to avoid ruining Punk's return, you won big time.

Was this reaction legit? Did WWE tell Rollins to react this way, or have someone like Cole suggest he throw a worked fit at the sight of Punker's return after it happened? It's hard to really know at this point, but considering all of the footage of an upset Seth is coming from fans instead of from WWE, who would play that up if it was an angle for sure, one has to wonder if the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion may have some very legitimate issues with the return of the “Best in the World.”

Seth Rollins has been firmly anti-CM Punk all year.

Could Seth Rollins' reaction all be for show? Maybe, but one must consider that he's been talking trash on CM Punk since all the way back in February, when the “Best in the World” was still employed by AEW.

Sitting down for an interview with Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling, Rollins let it be known that he simply has no interest in working with Punk at any point moving forward, as he believes him to be a locker room cancer and an overall jerk.

“Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever,” Seth Rollins told Nick Hausman. “I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil, he's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, ‘did he say that?' Yeah, he's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye. See you later.”

Interesting stuff, right? But wait, it gets better, as Rollins decided to discuss his feelings further in an interview with Covino & Rich and let it be known that he doesn't regret what he said in the moment one bit.

“I don’t need to repeat what I said about Chicago Phil in an interview last week,” Seth Rollins said via Fightful. “But if you need to, I’m sure you can Google it. Look, the bottom line is, it’s the same as with Logan Paul. Punk and Logan Paul are two different personalities, but they’re as selfish as it comes. If you’re not gonna help, then I don’t want you to be a part of our industry. I don’t want you to be a part of our company, and that’s all there is to that. Here’s the thing, I’ll say one thing about Punk. I’ll end it on a positive note with him. That guy has given my career so much that it pains me to have to say bad things about him. He helped me out, he really did. He’s been a good guy to me for a lot of my career. But for whatever reason, for the past maybe six-seven years, he’s in a different head space, and we’re not on the same page. To see kind of what he’s done and taken and taken, it’s always been about him, I’m not a fan. I’m just not a fan. There’s a place for him, man. He’s got a lot to give. I just wish his head was in the right spot.”

Now, as you may have noticed in this nine-month-old interview, Rollins also had some less than kind things to say about Logan Paul at the time, too, with the duo having seemingly let their feud slide after a very fun match at WrestleMania 39. Could Rollins have had a similar change of heart regarding Punk? Theoretically, yes, but based on his reaction at Survivor Series, it's clear Rollins isn't there yet and may never be there, period.