After being bounced around on the proverbial WrestleMania 40 card, Seth Rollins is happy to be wanted heading into the Elimination Chamber.

As crazy as it may sound, considering he's been a member of the WWE Universe for over a decade and holds the top title on RAW, Seth Rollins heads into WrestleMania 40 without a clear challenger for his World Heavyweight Championship.

Now granted, it's not like Rollins will enter the “Showcase of the Immortals” with a question mark next to his name on the card – a fate he experienced at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas – as WWE is currently in the throws of a tournament to fill out the Elimination Chamber card and decide on a number one contender for the World Heavyweight Champion but still, until then, the “Visionary” is the belle of the ball, with many of the top stars in the promotion gunning for his spot at the top of the card.

Asked how it feels to be the most wanted in the WWE Universe in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful on the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff carpet, Rollins noted just how excited he is to be the hunted instead of the hunter, as it's a new experience nearly a decade and a half into his time with the promotion.

“That’s the case, but that’s the ride. I’m just happy to be the prize this year,” Seth Rollins told Fightful. “I’ve been in a lot of situations where I didn’t know what I was going to do at a WrestleMania card, didn’t even know if I was going to be on the WrestleMania card. I’m happy to be in the position now where, as World Heavyweight Champion, I’ll be healthy, I’ll be ready, and there are a million dudes on RAW and SmackDown who are ready and capable, and we’re ready to put on a banger at WrestleMania.”

All things considered, Rollins has every right to enjoy his current spot in the WWE Universe right now, as he's been treated rather poorly in 2024 due to the excitement surrounding Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock in the fallout of the 2024 Royal Rumble. No matter who wins the match at Perth later this month, it's clear Rollins will be afforded a chance to prove himself against a top star at WrestleMania and may just steal the show should his MCL allow him to work up to his typical standards.

Seth Rollins takes a shot at CM Punk's UFC career.

Elsewhere on his trip through the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff carpet, this time in conversation with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Seth Rollins was asked about UFC stars coming over to WWE now that TKO has both brands under their control.

Using Ronda Rousey as an example, Rollins noted that jumping from one promotion to the other is incredibly challenging, especially since UFC Fighters aren't used to working the sort of schedule that keeps WWE Superstars on the road for darn near the entire year.

“I don’t want to knock Ronda Rousey because I love Ronda. She did a lot for our industry, for women in our industry, and the fight industry in general, but it was tough for Ronda. She tried her damnedest, and it was hard for her. But I don’t know, I’d love for somebody to come over and take a crack if you think you can hang. But it’s hard,” Seth Rollins explained to ESPN via MMA Fighting.com.

“They don’t have the stamina for it,” Rollins said. “They don’t fight every single weekend. This championship goes everywhere. It goes everywhere. It goes to like Biloxi, [Miss.]. And especially the top stars over there, they’re catered to a certain way, and that’s great. That’s their style. That’s what works for them. You fight maybe once, twice a year. You’re crazy, you’re fighting three times a year. But to fight over 100 times a year, make all those towns, still be able to train, still be able to do all the media, it’s an exhausting industry.”

Asked if he was attempting to call anyone out in particular, Rollins said no, noting that he'll take on anyone who comes his way in the squared circle.

“I call them all out. I don’t care. Try it out. I can’t do what they do. I’d go in there and get knocked out and choked out in two seconds. I’d probably do better than [CM] Punk, but I still would lose most likely. They can’t come and do what we do either. They’re the same umbrella but two totally different worlds.”

Dang, Punk shot aside, the WWE schedule really is like few others in professional sports, as there is no offseason, and top performers like Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins can sometimes work two, three, even four matches in a week without any extended periods of rest. While it remains to be seen if Rollins could win a UFC fight, it's safe to say few fighters can jump into the WWE lifestyle without some serious culture shock.