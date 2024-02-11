Seth the Stallion 🐎

Though CM Punk is no longer public enemy number one on Seth Rollins‘ enemies board, with that spot now belonging to Roman Reigns and The Rock in an interchangeable order, when it comes to talking smack on the man widely known as the “Best in the World,” it's safe to say the “Visionary” is still game to mix it up on the proverbial mic when afforded the opportunity.

Need proof? Well, look no further than Rollins' recent interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, where, when asked about Punk, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion wasted no time in characterizing the “Second City Saint” as nothing more than yesterday's news.

“One of us is a fragile old man, and one of us is a young stallion. I'll be back in a couple of weeks, he'll be back in a year or two until his next injury. I don't know, I'd love to kick the crap out of him. I'm sure he'd love to get there and try to do something to me. It's not going to work. Am I disappointed? I'd say a little bit. Only because I thought, if we had an opportunity to do it, stomping his head into the mat would be the best at WrestleMania. It would be the best at WrestleMania, in front of the biggest audience. A little bummed by that. I feel like, he's talking about the greatest comeback of all time, I'll be happy to stomp out that comeback when the time come.”

Jeeze, Seth Rollins, why don't you tell fans how you really feel about CM Punk?

Despite remaining as popular as ever, durability really has been a major concern for the “Second City Saint,” as this is the third time he's suffered a major injury since returning to professional wrestling, first breaking his ankle in AEW, then tearing his triceps before tearing his triceps, again, at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Even if it would be dynamite to see Rollins and Punk duke it out in the ring, one has to wonder if those stars will ever medically align.

Seth Rollins accuses Roman Reigns of tanking his title's value.

Sitting down for an interview with Rich Eisen for a special radio row edition of his namesake show in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Seth Rollins was afforded a chance to pitch WrestleMania 40, the Super Bowl of professional wrestling, to football fans around the world and fill them in on the important storylines heading into the show.

Asked first about Cody Rhodes and how his story could change at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event, Rollins explained why the “American Nightmare” should be the performer who faces off against Roman Reigns in South Philadelphia, not some over-the-hill Hollywood star who works less often than his cousin.

“I said, Cody Rhodes, come take a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. I understand Cody Rhodes, one of the top performers in WWE, WWE. He's got to finish the story,” Seth Rollins told Rich Eisen via Fightful. “He's got the story in mind. He wants the WWE championship. It's a title that his father, the late great ‘American Dream' Dusty Rhodes, has never won. Almost won it, had it ripped away. He never won it. He wants to fulfill that destiny. I understand that, but that title don't mean what it once did. Roman Reigns has ruined that title. This is the championship in WWE right here. This is the most prestigious title in our entire industry. I've put in the work over the past year to make it that way. And I want to test myself against the best at WrestleMania, and the best is the winner of the Royal Rumble now two years in a row, Cody Rhodes. That's what I want.”

Turning his attention to Reigns, Rollins went into extensive detail as to why the “Tribal Chief” has ruined the WWE Championship for everyone, leading to an opening for him to become the new, more prominent champion as the new face of RAW.

“Well, look, Roman Reigns… working on his own schedule all, and in his mind, he thinks that makes the title bigger, and maybe at a time, that was the truth. But the problem is, Roman Reigns isn't present, which means his title isn't present, which means you don't have a crack at it, which means there's a glass ceiling, which means this the title that he holds isn't gonna be in every town, in every city. It's not there. It's the Hollywood title. It's as close to a prop, as you can call it, and I don't want to demean it because I've been the World Heavyweight champion, that WWE Champion, and when I was, I took it everywhere. I defended it all over the place. I made sure that it was present. I made sure that it was on Raw. It was on SmackDown. I made sure that other people had an opportunity at that title. He has kind of demeaned the title so much that it just don't mean what this one means, man. I built this one up from nothing, from scratch. This didn't exist a year ago. Didn't exist a year ago, and now I'm walking into WrestleMania, biggest champion in the biz.”

Goodness, could you imagine being a non-WWE fan who tunes into the Rich Eisen Show and is just walloped over the head with all of that lore from a decidedly biased source? Would that make them want to watch wrestling more or less? Well, for Rollins' case, let's hope he can make good on his promise to win at WrestleMania, as these new fans won't take his words seriously in the future if he falters after such a strong declaration.