CM Punk does disappoint - Seth Rollins.

If there's one person who is not particularly cheery about working alongside CM Punk in 2023, it's Seth Rollins.

The current WWE World Heavyweight Champion who has wrestled an incredible 100 matches in 2023, the third-most of any member of the WWE Universe behind only Cody Rhodes and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, Rollins was not too keen on Punker's return when he came back at Survivor Series in Chicago, and has continued to slander his place in the business any time the “Second City Saint” comes up in conversation.

Discussing his relationship with Punk on the Raw clips show to close out the 2023 calendar year, Rollins revealed his mixed emotions seeing Punk return at Survivor Series, only there wasn't any good mixed in with his potent combination of rage and disappointment.

“It was such a mixture of emotions,” Seth Rollins noted via Fightful. “Rage and disappointment, but also, you kind of knew it was coming, and then when you heard it, it was almost a bit of disbelief, like you'd seen a ghost, but a ghost that you really want to punch in the mouth.”

Asked by Jackie Redmond if there was any chance Punk could earn Rollins' respect, the “Visionary” said anything is possible, before noting just how Herculean the task would be.

“Ooof, I don't know, man. We have a long road to get to that point,” Rollins noted. “It's been ten years of him doing the opposite of him earning my respect. I had a lot of respect for this guy. I put him on a pedestal in a lot of ways, and for me, he was the epitome of don't ever meet your heroes because they'll always disappoint you. That's what it's been for me for the last ten years, just a series of disappointments, over and over and over. I've known the guy for two decades. It's been a wild twenty years. For him to get to a point where he's earned my respect again, I don't want to say it's Mount Everest because I don't think that would be doing it justice, to be honest. It's going to be a long road, if we ever get there.”

Could Rollins and CM Punk eventually come together and form some sort of alliance, even if they never become best friends? In professional wrestling, anything is possible, but one had to wonder if either man would even want that to happen, as the duo appear just fine with hating the other at the moment.

Seth Rollins reveals why he hasn't watched Becky Lynch's Jeopardy.

Taking things in a lighter direction, Seth Rollins recently appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina and was asked about his wife Becky Lynch's appearance on Jeopardy, which famously featured “The Man” going on a historic – for the wrong reasons – run of zero right answers before Final Jeopardy.

While Rollins cut Lynch some slack for her wrong answers, as they didn't have the show in Ireland, he noted that the show did huge numbers, so the people behind it should be pleased.

“She never watched it. She's from Ireland. She didn't have Jeopardy growing up. I don't think she fully grasps it,” Seth Rollins explained via SE Scoops. “When we were younger especially, it's just massive. Our parents, grandparents everybody watched it. The buzzer's tricky, the way you have to answer the questions is tricky, But hey, top rated episode of season. The repeat actually did more viewers, we found out yesterday, than the original airing of the episode. So the buzz that she got, Celebrity Jeopardy people gotta be thrilled.”

Asked if he's watched the episode, Rollins said no, as Lynch has forbidden it, but he would love to appear on the show because he feels he'd be a natural fit.

“I didn't watch the episode. She wouldn't allow me to watch the episode. She said ‘You can't watch the episode. No way. Can't do it. Don't watch it.' [So] I didn't do it. I'm a loyal man. I wouldn't do that to her. If she didn't want me to watch something. I wouldn't watch it,” Rollins revealed.

“I would crush some bodies on Celebrity Jeopardy. I am the king of, not useless information, but I do a lot of crossword puzzles. So I know lots of weird stuff. I know lots of stuff that I got no business knowing. I think that would come quite in handy on Jeopardy. I'm pretty decent at trivia.”

Has Rollins really found it in himself to ignore all of the very funny clips of Lynch on Jeopardy in the name of true love? Maybe yes, maybe no, but the “Visionary” may be onto something in regard to his own appearance on the show, as his outfits alone might be flashy enough to intimidate his fellow contestants and give him a competitive advantage.