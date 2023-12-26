CM Punk says thanks.

CM Punk is in a weird spot at the moment as a member of the WWE Universe.

On one hand, he's back and eager to appear on television for the promotion regardless of the brand, as he jumped from RAW to SmackDown, to NXT, and back to RAW before signing with the Red Brand, but because his addition to the roster came together so quickly, he still has some commitments outside of WWE's usual structure, including an appearance on the Elite Comics 11 charity stream.

Allowed to interact with fans all over the world, Punk was asked about his experience working with Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, who played important parts in his career early on. Discussing their relationships, Punker put the duo over and celebrated their influence on his career.

“Oh God, a match? A match where I kind of figured things out? I really don't know. I'd really have to think about it and maybe working with Rey Mysterio and Eddie (Guerrero) for the first time. We famously did a three-way in like a — I don't know. It was like a school gymnasium somewhere in Indianapolis or it was somewhere in Indiana or something like that for IWA (Mid-South). It was when Eddie was in between jobs,” CM Punk said via WrestleZone.

“Rey, WCW had just kind of folded. Rey was one of the guys that was not signing with WWE right away and that one kind of put me on the map, but it also gave a lot of stuff that — I knew I wasn't as good as I thought I was at that moment, you know? Working with pros like Rey and Eddie and so, it just kind of set me down the path of there's a whole new bar for me after working with these guys and I have to try to reach to get to it, you know? And then working with Rey when I got called up to the main roster, the Straight Edge Society stuff especially, you can compare and contrast CM Punks from those two different time periods and getting to work with Rey so frequently really felt like a level up, because that was like my litmus test. I could use Rey as a comparison.”

While Punk will unfortunately never get to wrestle Gurrerro again, as he sadly passed away almost 20 years ago, there's still time for the “Second City Saint” to wrestle Mysterio, who probably still has a good year or two left before he hangs up his boots for good in the future. If WWE wants to pull that trigger, it's hard to imagine Punk wouldn't happily accept the match.

Tyson Kidd had no idea CM Punk was returning at Survivor Series.

Speaking of CM Punk working matches, it's been over a month since the “Best in the World” returned to WWE at Survivor Series, and needless to say, fans are getting antsy to see him actually wrestle a match once more on television.

Will it happen soon? Only time will tell, as Punk has a slate of house show bouts scheduled over the next month to warm himself up, but when it does go down, either on RAW, at the Royal Rumble, or in the Royal Rumble match, you'd best believe it will deliver, as Tyson Kidd, one of the best producers in the WWE Universe, is eager to work with him, even if he had no idea a return was going to happen.

“I didn't know this was happening. You hear the rumors, and I remember coming into the building that day, ‘When I leave here today, if Punk is back, I will and won't be surprised. If he's not back, I will or won't be surprised.' It's one of those things where you felt…Randy was coming back, there was a different energy backstage and in the arena throughout the whole show. All State Arena always has great energy, but it was amplified a little bit more. At the end of the night, if the return hadn't happened, it wouldn't have been a giant disappointment in the sense that was the reason people were excited. The show was great, Randy's return was awesome, and it was one of those things where, when that music hit, the people were like, ‘Oh my God, this is really happening.' It was insane. I had no clue,” Tyson Kidd told Counted Out via Fightful.

“I'm not sure when people knew or didn't know. For example, if the guys in the ring didn't know, it's not like any physicality happening, it was just Punk coming to the entrance way. In terms of trying to get the surprise, if nobody knew, I would understand why it would be kept so tight-lipped that even the guys in the ring didn't know. Did they know? Honestly, I don't know. I didn't ask them. I would assume they had a clue. I had a clue of…like I said, I had a sense of ‘it very much can happen.' If anything I've learned in WWE, it's that this can happen. Never say never in WWE when it comes to things like this. I remember thinking, ‘This is something in my brain that will never happen, so that tells me it can happen in this company.'”

While CM Punk's return may go down as one of the best in WWE history, his run as a whole will be defined by his efforts in the ring and the feuds that build up to them. Fortunately, with someone like Kidd by his side, he should be able to check that off of his to-do list without much issue, too.